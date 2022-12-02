You just have to find the right place in the area.

There are many quests to complete in Genshin Impact‘s Inazuma region, and the Archon quests will bring you to every island.

The “Omnipresence Over Mortals” Archon questline, from the Act III of Chapter II, will ask players to investigate to bring aid to the resistance.

You’ll find out that the weapon you need is “Delusions,” and the NPC will send you to look for them. One of the steps requires you to “search for the place where the Delusions are being made.” Although an area of the map will be highlighted, you can lose your way.

Here’s the location of “the place where the Delusions are being made” in Genshin Impact.

How to search for the place where the Delusions are being made in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To find the right place, you’ll need to head to the west side of the highlighted area on the map, which is west of the closest Mine. You can head to the cliff and then glide south.

You won’t need to complete any puzzle located in the highlighted area: you’ll see the spot hidden beneath the cliff, indicated by a small vortex and located left of a mass of rocks.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

Then, you’ll be able to progress through the quest. You’ll have to enter the Delusion, a solo instance, and complete it.