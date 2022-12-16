“Lasting Promise” is a quest players can pick up in Genshin Impact‘s Inazuma region. At one point, it’ll require to “search for suspicious place based on the hints.”

While most quests in the game can be completed by following signs on the map, you’ll have to search yourself for the location to progress through this one. The map will highlight a big area in the region’s main city and you’ll have to look for the hints in it.

Here is how to search for suspicious place based on the hints and complete the “Lasting Promise” quest in Genshin Impact.

How to search for suspicious place based on the hints in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

You can spend a great deal of time searching for the place if you’re only exploring the superior level of the city. The place you seek can be found under it.

Go West of the city and glide down to ground level. Explore the cave up to the red arrow shown below. When you get closer to the place, Paimon will say: “There are some bushes on the rocks in here. Could that be anything?”

Climb closer to it and go to what seems to be a dead end. You’ll spot a pile of destructible rocks with the “Conspicuous Stone Wall” interaction.

Knock once, four times, and then seven times to destroy it. The wall will reveal a box you’ll be able to Investigate and progress through the quest.