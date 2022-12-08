How to play the Genius Invokation TCG with friends in Genshin Impact

The Version 3.3 update of Genshin Impact brought some exciting new characters, quests, weapons, artifacts, and events for players to explore, but perhaps the biggest addition was the arrival of an entirely new game mode called Genius Invokation TCG.

The Genius Invokation TCG gameplay mode allows Genshin players to compete in epic card battles against NPC’s, recruitable characters, and even other Travelers.

Images via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Playing Genius Invokation TCG against actual Travelers is the best test of any player’s skills in the game and players may thus find themselves wondering how they can go about competing against other players rather than NPCs to truly test their skills out.

Related: How to play the Genius Invokation card game in Genshin Impact

Luckily, dueling against other players is fairly easy once players have entered the world of Genius Invokation TCG.

How to play other players in Genius Invokation TCG

Before players can jump into competing against other players in Genius Invokation TCG, they’ll first need to actually unlock Genius Invokation TCG which requires them to complete a few prerequisites.

Once Genius Invokation TCG has been unlocked and the “Battlefield of Dice, Cats, and Cards” world quest has been fully completed, Genshin players can then duel against other eager Travelers in two ways.

Players can play against a specific friend in co-op mode. This mode unlocks as soon as the prerequisites have been met.

Players can match with a random Traveler who is not on their friend list. The random matchmaking mode unlocks once players have reached level four within the Genius Invokation TCG gameplay mode.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Regardless of which mode players are hoping to choose, they must visit the special board located by the bar in The Cat’s Tail Tavern to begin either one. The board features two cats playing Genius Invokation TCG and is interactable once players have unlocked the game mode and completed the tutorial.

When players are playing Genius Invokation against friends, the game functions a bit differently.

All turns will come with a time limit that only allows players to make moves within a set amount of time to ensure the game keeps going and that no player gets stuck waiting indefinitely.

Other than this change, Genius Invokation functions the same as it does when players compete against NPCs except their opponent may be a little tricker to beat.