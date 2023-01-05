The Sumeru desert is the latest region introduced to Genshin Impact. It features mystic powers and puzzles, with a deep jungle where beasts lurk in the dark.

In the West, giant trees let way to a large desert where ruins are hidden beneath the ground. It includes pyramids and hidden paths in the sky. In the middle, players can explore the Mausoleum of King Deshret to unveil its secrets.

The quest where they explore the monument begins with “Introduction to Indoor Archaeology” and will continue by the next one named “Secret of Al-Ahmar”. At one point, players will be required to “try to open the sarcophagus.” To do so, they’ll have to unlock four portals located at the corners of the room.

Here is how to do it.

How to open the sarcophagus in Genshin Impact‘s Secret of Al-Ahmar

Screengrab via MiHoYo

This step requires unlocking four portals located in the corners of the room. The hardest part is to actually find them: you can access those from behind, but the way must be found from the hallways adjacent to the big room.

Behind them, there are four blue orbs. Release them and guide them to the four pillars surrounding the sarcophagus to lighten them up, similarly to the previous step of the quest.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

You can begin by the northwest portal. Head to the hallway located North of the room. You’ll see a device sending circles of fire. On the right side, you’ll spot a book near a door. Interact with it to enter another hallway, with another similar trap at the end of it.

On your way through this hallway, you’ll find a small room on the right. By looking up, you’ll see the portal, with a Dendroculus on the way. Interact with the star to go up, release the orb and go through the portal to follow it up to a pillar.

Then, you can go for the northeast portal. Return to the same room with the device releasing fire circles and head in the hallway on the left, this time. Go to the end of it. When looking left, you’ll spot a Seelie on the other end of the hallway. Guide the seelie to find a chest. It will also guide you to the back of the northwest portal. Release the orb and follow it to the other pillar.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Now, you can head South for both of the next portals. To find the southwest orb, go through the hallway. Head right after the blue link. Head right once again. Here, you can unlock a door and gain a free chest by Interacting with the books.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Look the other way out the door and go there. You’ll spot a time trial. Complete it to get to the third orb ; the dendro particles will naturally guide you through the hallways.

For the final orb, go through the same hallway South, but this time, head left. You’ll see a locked chest in the room. Instead of approaching the big fan, look on the left, where the monster spawned.

Above you, you’ll see the portal with a Dendroculus on the way. You can miss it if you don’t look up in the room and go too far. Release the orb and lighten the last pillar to open the sarcophagus.