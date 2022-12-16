Many mysteries wait to be discovered in Genshin Impact. In the Liyue region, players will find numerous ruins to explore, chests to find, and puzzles to solve.

One of them is peculiar because it’s unique to the game. When exploring the Cuijue Slope, north of the ruins of Luhua Pool, you might spot a few pillars featuring the colors of the Geo element.

When climbing on top of one, you can come across an interaction that will “activate” it. To complete this quest, you must activate the nine pillars. Then, you’ll gain entry to a temple with precious rewards.

Here is how to open the Nine Pillars in Genshin Impact.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Collect Geoculus

The nine pillars aren’t hard to find. You’ll see them form a circle around a pit with an engraved stone in the middle and a locked door on the side.

To activate a pillar, players need to insert a Stone of Remembrance inside. They are challenging items to find because there is only one way to get them: upgrade Statues of the Seven from the region.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To upgrade the Statues, players must collect all Geoculus from the region. Since many of them are hidden in ruins, you’ll have to complete a great number of quests to get them all.

Activate the pillars

Once you’ve gotten all nine Stones, climb the pillars and insert them into each of them. Each pillar will give a chest when activated, but enemies might spawn, too.

When it’s done, the doors of the temple will open. Inside, players will encounter many strong enemies and will get antiques and artifacts when completed.