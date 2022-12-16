The Chasm is one of Genshin Impact’s most peculiar areas to explore. Located between Liyue and Sumeru, it resembles a gigantic maw.

When falling into its center, you’ll land in the Undergrounds, where the light is scarce and the enemies fearsome.

On the surface, however, there are many quests to complete and puzzles to solve. One of these quests will require you to place offerings on a memorial, rewarding character and weapon XP materials as well as 30,000 Moira.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The map won’t help you in completing this step of the quest, since you won’t get any indication of where these elements are. Some are more difficult to collect than others. Here’s how to complete that quest.

How to look for offerings to place before the memorial in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

One: Sundial of Ages After going to the nearest Teleport Waypoint, climb the wall North. Climb again and you’ll end up seeing a Treasure Hoarder sitting on the ground in front of a table. Investigate it and you’ll find the item.



Screengrab via HoYoverse

Two: Skyfeather When teleporting to the nearest Teleport Waypoint, look upside. You’ll see a long rock with eagles flying above. You must climb there to find the feather hidden in the bird’s nest.



Screengrab via HoYoverse

Three: Warrior’s Spear You’ll find this item placed between stones on the top of the cliff located south of NPC Wang. You can also head there from the Flower of Farsight’s location by gliding towards the Teleport Waypoint.



Screengrab via HoYoverse

Four: Flower of Farsight To obtain this item, you must teleport to the Statue of the Seven (and not the nearest Teleport Waypoint). Then, head north to climb the Cinnabar Cliff. Once it’s done, go south, until you come across NPC Tang Wuchou. The Flower of Farsight resembles a Qingxin flower. When you pick it up, the NPC will bring you to a new quest.



Screengrab via HoYoverse

Five: Helm of Warding To find this one, simply glide up to a house on top of wood installments. There’ll be a chest near an opening on a roof. Go through it and head to the lower level of that house. You’ll find the item by investigating a small square space on the ground level.



Screengrab via HoYoverse

Six: Cup of Commons This item is a reward for completing the quest named Undetected Infiltration. You can pick up the quest when heading to the spot shown below and eliminating the enemies there. To check if you have already completed this quest, go to your Wonders achievement and look for the one shown below.



Screengrab via HoYoverse

Once you’ve gathered all items, the quest will take you back to the memorial to place the offerings and then unlock a treasure.