Genshin Impact is an ARPG with a focus on gameplay and narrative design but also exploration.

There are many features that encourage players to discover the game’s regions, cities, and secrets.

The Kamera is one of those features. It can be used to immortalize your adventures in the game’s universe but also to complete quests and events.

One will require you to “go to Seirai Island and take pictures.” You’ll have four pictures of landscapes as references, and you will need to find the exact place to shoot those from the right angle. Although most of these references are easy to guess, the particular angles can be tricky to find. You can use the Kamera or directly take pictures from the game’s menu for this quest.

Here is how to go to Seirai Island and take pictures in Genshin Impact.

How to go to Seirai Island and take pictures in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

The first picture is certainly the easiest to find. It’s the Amakumo Peak, taken from the ground. Simply find the right spot by falling down from the Teleport Waypoint and stand on the dirt path on the left of the area, when you’re facing the pool.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

The second one is easy too. Go to the “Seiraimaru” wreckage and swim to the Southernmost island to take a picture of the wreckage.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

This one is also simple since you have the Statue of the Seven as a point of reference. Simply stand near the cliff’s edge to face the Statue to take the picture. If it doesn’t work, try and make a few steps to the right to find the perfect angle.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

This last picture can be tricky because you have to stand in the right spot to get a picture that will count toward the quest. Go to the left of the big rock shown on the map to get the right angle.