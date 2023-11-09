How to get to Hydro Tulpa in Genshin Impact

Fontaine is home to many formidable foes including the Hydro Tulpa, a powerful normal boss you’ll have to face for an exclusive character Ascension material in Genshin Impact.

Since much of Fontaine is underwater, it can be quite tricky to find many of the enemies you need to fight for resources. The Hydro Tulpa is an especially tricky enemy to find, so here’s how you can track down and locate this boss.

Hydro Tulpa location in Genshin

The Hydro Tulpa is located west of the Chemin de L’Espoir area in a hidden underwater cave in Fontaine. This hidden cave is in the Beryl Region and can only be accessed by swimming underwater.

There are way too many hidden underwater caves at this point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to reach Hydro Tulpa in Genshin

To reach the location of the Hydro Tulpa, you’ll want to:

Start at the Chemin de L’Espoir Teleport Waypoint located right beneath the name of this area on your map. Track the Hydro Tulpa by clicking on its icon featured on your map followed by the “Navigate” option. Swim in the direction of the icon, which will be almost directly west of the Teleport Waypoint. Look up slightly for a hidden cave sitting above the trench area near the end of the Chemin de L’Espoir area. Proceed through the cave until you reach the Hydro Tulpa’s lair.

You’ll basically swim in a straight line to reach the cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

You can see the hidden cave all the way from the Teleport Waypoint if you look closely, but if you’re having trouble spotting it since it is concealed by seaweed, then just do your best to swim directly west until you see it.

Watch out for any foes you come across during this swim and make sure you heal up before entering the cave since you’ll want full health for facing the Hydro Tulpa. The battle against the Hydro Tulpa does not use Fontaine’s unique underwater combat mechanics, but it will still be a formidable fight.

You can see it from far away if you know what you’re looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Once you’ve found the cave, simply swim along the path in front of you until you reach a special water-blocking doorway and your character then switches from swimming to walking as you enter the cave. There’s a Teleport Waypoint on the left here, so be sure to activate it so you can quickly teleport directly to the Hydro Tulpa’s location in the future.

Don’t forget to activate this Teleport Waypoint so you don’t have to swim back in the future. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t be able to see the Hydro Tulpa manifest until you approach the giant glowing puddle in the middle of the arena. Once you do, the boss fight will then begin, so make sure you’re ready to fight before you call the Hydro Tulpa to the battlefield.

What does Hydro Tulpa drop in Genshin?

After defeating the Hydro Tulpa normal boss, you can spend 40 Original Resin to claim the following rewards.