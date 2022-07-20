How to get the Summit Shaper in Genshin Impact: unlock guide, stats, and more

There are many weapons in Genshin Impact and each come with its unique characteristics. While starter weapons can be forgotten quickly, you may find yourself chasing after five-star weapons toward the later stages of the game to deck out your character.

Unlike low-tier weapons, five stars may not always be available in Genshin. They can be event-exclusive, meaning they can only be picked up in specific events. This doesn’t mean players only get a single chance at obtaining a weapon, though, as such weapons can come back to the game when their event rolls back to the game.

The Summit Shaper was introduced to Genshin Impact during the Epitome Invocation event in Dec. 2020 and it’s a part of the Liyue Series.

How to get the Summit Shaper in Genshin

The Summit Shaper can only be unlocked during the Epitome Invocation event. Players will need to wish under the Epitome Invocation banners to add the Summit Sharper to their collection and the event has only been live twice so far.

The Epitome Invocation banners were available in Genshin between Dec. 23, 2020 and Jan. 12, 2021, and Apr. 28, 2021 and May 18, 2021. At the time of writing, it isn’t possible to obtain the Summit Shaper in Genshin and players will need to wait for Epitome Invocation banners to return to the game.

The Summit Shaper’s skill effects in Genshin

Golden Majesty Stack Shield Strength Boost Attack Boost One 20 percent Four percent Two 25 percent Five percent Three 30 percent Six percent Four 35 percent Seven percent Five 40 percent Eight percent

The Summit Shaper’s stats in Genshin

Category Stats Level one-to-90 Base Attack 46-to-608 Level one-to-90 Bonus Stat Attack + 10.8 percent-to-49.6 percent

The Summit Shaper’s Ascension Materials in Genshin