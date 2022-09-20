The Tales of the Moonlight will inspire you to use this polearm.

You can forge a new polearm weapon inspired by the moonlight in Genshin Impact with the arrival of the 3.0 version. The Moonpiercer Polearm was added with other four new forgeable weapons based on tales from a king, their squire, and even the desert.

You’ll have to complete several tasks to get all the different Blueprints for the Sumeru forgeable weapons. If you only want the Moonpiercer Polearm, however, you can do the first quest and trade one Stories of You and the Aranara for the sword’s Blueprint.

How to get the Moonpiercer Polearm in Genshin Impact

First, you have to reach the Aranyaka Part II: Dream Nursery chain of quests in order to unlock the regions you’ll need to go to complete the quests. The new forgeable weapons’ Bluprints become available as you complete the sub-quests from The World of Aranara, which is the first one to unlock after you complete The Lost Child quest.

You’ll need to find Amadhiah to start The World of Aranara. Head to Vimara Village so you can begin your search for the Stories of You and the Aranara. They will be the currency that you can use to exchange for the Moonpiercer Polearm recipe and the other Sumeru forgeable weapons.

Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map

You can get the first copy of Stories of You and the Aranara from Arama after completing the tasks he has given you to enter the realm of the Vanarana during the Dream Nursery quest. A few of the tasks include collecting Phantasmal Seeds, helping the little Aranara creatures by defeating fungi, and clearing rocks blocking an entrance, for example.

The other Stories of You and the Aranara can be found with Varuna Gatha in the A Prayer for Rain in the Fecund Land quest, with Agnihotra Sutra in The Final Chapter, Vimana Agama: Dev Delver Chapter, and with Aranyaka Part 3: “Hello,” “Thank You,” and the Final “Goodbye” quest.

Those quests unlock as you complete them in order and will make you travel across the new region while completing those five quest chains to get the five forgeable weapons of Sumeru.

Once you have the Stories of You and the Aranara copy, go to Aravinay’s Shop beside the Tree of Dreams and trade them for the Genshin weapon recipes you want.

Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map

Among the five recipes, pick the Tale of the Moonlight Blueprint to get the Moonpiercer Polearm. You’ll need a Midlander Claymore Billet, 50 Crystal Chunks, 50 White Iron Chunks, and 500 Mora to forge it.

Moonpiercer Polearm stats

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Base ATK : 44 to 565 ATK

: 44 to 565 ATK Secondary Stat : 24 to 110 Elemental Mastery

: 24 to 110 Elemental Mastery Passive: Forest Sanctuary: After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Revival will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 16 percent ATK for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field.

Rank Passive upgrades R1 After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Revival will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 16 percent ATK for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. R2 After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Revival will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 20 percent ATK for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. R3 After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Revival will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 24 percent ATK for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. R4 After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Revival will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 28 percent ATK for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. R5 After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Revival will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 32 percent ATK for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field.

All of Moonpiercer Polearm’s ascension materials

All weapons can upgrade up to level 90, which equates to six ascensions. Each upgrade will elevate its attack and Elemental Mastery stats but requires some items to be made such as Mora and two other weapon ascension materials that can be harvested throughout the map.