How to get the Key to Some Place and what it’s used for in Genshin Impact

The game doesn't really help you find its corresponding lock.

There are a lot of different keys to find in Genshin Impact, and they can be used to get specific rewards, solve unique puzzles, and more.

The Key to Some Place is one of them. It’s not unique in the game, as there are three of them scattered in the Inazuma region. Here’s how to find them and what they’re used for in Genshin Impact.

How to get the Key to Some Place in Genshin Impact

The Key to Some place is an item you might struggle to find or use, as the game doesn’t give you many clues. In the item’s description, HoYoverse simply wrote “where there’s a key, there’s got to be a lock to match.”

Where to find the Key to Some Place in Inazuma

There are three keys to find in Genshin Impact, and they’re all scattered around Inazuma’s Tatarasuna island.

Key number lne: under the cliff of the Teleport Waypoint Head north after getting to the Teleport and glide down the cliff. You’ll see a ledge with a chest on it. The key is inside.



Key number two: located inside the hut’s Chimney. Teleport to the Statue of the Seven and head north.



Key number three: Search near the Mikage Furnace (upside) Teleport to the same Waypoint of the first Key, south of the Furnace. This time, go north and then glide east of the cliff. It’s hidden in a chest on a house’s roof.



What’s the Key to Some Place used for in Genshin Impact?

All three Keys to Some Place are used to open the same grid. They must be used all at once to enter the Arsenal, a place hidden under the cliff of the Furnace.

To head there, simply glide down the cliff after using the Teleport Waypoint located south of the Furnace, always in Tatarasuna. But beware because you won’t be able to enter if you haven’t completed a great part of the Furnace’s main questline.

If the location is still protected by an Electro barrier, dealing you damage over time when you’re in there, you won’t be able to enter it.

You will find a Luxurious Chest and an Electroculus inside. Be careful, because Ruin enemies will spawn too.