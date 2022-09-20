One of the new weapons you can get in Genshin Impact with the 3.0 version is Forest Regalia Claymore. It was added alongside other four new forgeable weapons based on tales from kings, the desert, and the moonlight.

You’ll have to complete several tasks to get all the different Blueprints for the Sumeru forgeable weapons. If you only want the Forest Regalia Claymore, however, you can do the first quest and trade one Stories of You and the Aranara for the sword’s Blueprint.

How to get the Forest Regalia Claymore in Genshin Impact

You can only receive the Forest Regalia Claymore recipe after you enter the Aranyaka Part II: Dream Nursery chain of quests. The new forgeable weapons’ Bluprints become available as you complete the sub-quests from The World of Aranara, which is the first one to unlock after you complete The Lost Child quest.

Look for Amadhiah in Vimara Village and speak with her to start The World of Aranara. Only then you can begin your search for the Stories of You and the Aranara so you can exchange them for the Forest Regalia Claymore recipe and the other Sumeru forgeable weapons.

Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map

You can get the first copy of Stories of You and the Aranara from Arama after completing the tasks he has given you to enter the realm of the Vanarana during the Dream Nursery quest.

The other Stories of You and the Aranara can be found with Varuna Gatha in the A Prayer for Rain in the Fecund Land quest, with Agnihotra Sutra in The Final Chapter, Vimana Agama: Dev Delver Chapter, and with Aranyaka Part 3: “Hello,” “Thank You,” and the Final “Goodbye” quest. Those quests unlock as you complete them in order.

Once you have the Stories of You and the Aranara copy, go to Aravinay’s Shop beside the Tree of Dreams and trade them for the Genshin weapon recipes you want.

Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map

Buy the Tale of the Forest King recipe to get the Forest Regalia Claymore and you’ll need a Midlander Claymore Billet, 50 Crystal Chunks, 50 White Iron Chunks, and 500 Mora to forge it.

Forest Regalia Claymore stats

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Base ATK : 44 to 565 ATK

: 44 to 565 ATK Secondary Stat : 6.7 percent to 30.6 percent Energy Recharge

: 6.7 percent to 30.6 percent Energy Recharge Passive: Forest Sanctuary: After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack.

Rank Passive upgrades R1 After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack. R2 After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 75 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack. R3 After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 90 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack. R4 After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 105 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack. R5 After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 120 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only one Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The Leaf of Consciousness’ effect cannot stack.

All of Forest Regalia Claymore’s ascension materials

All weapons can upgrade up to level 90, which equates to six ascensions. Each upgrade requires some items to be made such as Mora and two other weapon ascension materials that can be harvested throughout the map.