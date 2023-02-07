The map of Teyvat is vast in Genshin Impact, and more areas are periodically added with each major update.

While characters can use several abilities and gadgets to get around faster in the overworld, they can’t sprint eternally and it can take some time to go from one point to another.

Portable Waypoints are a solution to gain valuable time. They’re especially useful for players who’re clearing the Lupus Boreas boss as a team, or farming the Geo Hypostasis, which both don’t feature close Teleport Waypoints.

Here’s how to get Portable Waypoints in Genshin Impact.

How to get Portable Teleport Waypoints in Genshin Impact

Portable Waypoints are craftable items. They require one Dead Ley Line Leaf, two Luminescent Spines, five Crystal Chunks, and 500 Mora to be crafted on the Alchemy table.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The hardest part is to actually learn the Recipe. To obtain it, players must reach level six of reputation in Mondstadt. It can be upgraded by completing Bounties and Requests (only up to three per week), as well as Quests and Exploration.

Once the Portable Waypoint is crafted, the item will be found in the gadget tab of your inventory. To use it, simply select the item and tap “Use.” It will appear exactly at the location where you’re standing.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The Portable Waypoint will remain only for one week, though, so you’ll have to place another when that time expires. The item is visible on your Teyvat map, shown as a blue Teleport Waypoint symbol, instead of the white one.