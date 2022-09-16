Genshin Impact is a massive open-world RPG with tons of things to do. While most of those activities involve fighting of some kind, some of the others are more peaceful. These can include exploration of new regions and collecting ingredients and other items.

With all of the collectible ingredients and items in Genshin Impact, some of them are unique to certain locations in the game. As such, they can be difficult to acquire. In this case, we are talking about the Kalpalata Lotus.

Kalpalata Lotus

Image via miHoYo

The Kalpalata Lotus is a unique flower that blooms in the land of Sumeru. It is different compared to most other Sumeru collectibles because it doesn’t spawn on the ground. You will need a keen eye to spot these flowers because most of them prefer to grow on high walls and cliffs.

It is not uncommon to spot Kalpalata Lotuses spawning at seemingly random rock faces and cliffs in and around the dense jungles of Sumeru. It will require you to make a little bit of a climb to get these flowers, but getting them is totally worth it. This is because these Kalpalata Lotuses are one of the materials required to ascend Dori.

The places where you can acquire Kalpalata Lotuses are quite sparse, but we have marked the best locations on the map to give you a general idea of where you can get these flowers.

How to get Kalpalata Lotus in Genshin Impact

Image via miHoYo

The locations shown here are all of the locations in Sumeru that spawn the Kalpalata Lotuses. As mentioned before, they can be quite tricky to find. Its counterpart, the Nilotpala Lotus is much easier to find in the water, but it is only fitting that a shady character like Dori needs the tougher-to-find items for her ascension.

The best places to farm the Kalpalata Lotuses would be in any of these locations.

West of Sumeru City

Near Vanarana

In Avidya Forest

In the Apam Woods

South of Vimara Village

As you can see, each location is quite spread out from the other, making this a daunting task to collect. If you plan to ascend Dori, you will need to collect a total of 168 Kalpalata Lotuses. While this does seem like quite a challenging task, it is well worth it for the ascension of Dori.

Unfortunately, even if you scour the land looking for Kalpalata Lotuses, you will end up falling short of your target of 168. In order to complete your target, you will probably need to spawn the rest on multiple farms. Each of these flowers takes two real-world days to spawn, so with a lot of hard work and a little patience, you should be able to ascend Dori.