Genshin Impact is an ARPG with gacha mechanics. For this reason, the currency used to make wishes is the most valuable resource in the game. Whether you want new characters or to strengthen your favorite ones, Primogems have many uses.

MiHoYo knows how much players want more of this currency. For this reason, it usually builds more hype around its major updates by enabling drops on Twitch. By watching participating channels, you can gain several items, including some Primogems.

Here’s how to get Genshin Impact drops on Twitch.

How to get Genshin Impact drops on Twitch

Screengrab via Twitch

To get Genshin Impact drops you must first check which channels are eligible. To do so, directly look for a channel to watch in the Genshin Impact category of Twitch. All channels you find there are eligible, rather than a few streamers picked by the developer.

Then, link your Genshin Impact and Twitch accounts to receive the rewards when you’ll have watched channels for the correct amount of time. You’ll see the “Connect” option on the Active Campaigns page of Twitch.

Screengrab via Twitch

You can also link both accounts by directly heading to this website. Once it’s done, you’ll see a validation window on the website. Refresh Twitch’s page to be sure the connection was operated.

Lastly, you’ll be able to check how much time you’ve left in watch-time before getting more rewards on the active campaign page. Once you’ve unlocked one, you can check your mail in Genshin Impact within a few minutes to be sure the connection was successful.