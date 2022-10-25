How to get Archaic Stones in Genshin Impact | All archaic stone locations

Genshin Impact is an open-world RPG that takes place in the fictional land of Teyvat. While it was released during the tumultuous year that was 2020, it was a much-needed reprieve from the worries of the world as a whole. The game just kept increasing in popularity while more features were added over time.

The 2.6 update has several new additions to the game with characters such as Ayaka, Ayato, and Venti, who keep expanding the game’s already rich lore.

The update also introduces The Chasm as a playable region. Even though this area was mentioned in the game several times and its location was shown on the map, players were never allowed to enter the area.

Now that you can, the quest we are about to discuss can begin.

The content we are discussing today is Archaic Stones. These rocks are quite different from the rest and serve a very specific purpose in Genshin. They are integral to finishing a certain questline later in the game and can only be acquired in The Chasm area. You will have to first trigger the world quest called “Says He Who Seeks Stone.”

This is a new quest introduced in Genshin’s fresh 2.6 update.

Prerequisite quests

Image via miHoYo

To access this quest, you will have to talk to Muning and he will assign it to you. Once assigned, you will be tasked to find three of the nine Archaic Stones. These stones look like blue ores and they are found at various points around The Chasm. The locations for these stones are detailed below. After you get three of the closest stones, head back to Muning to complete his quest.

Following this quest, Muning will give you a follow-up Hidden Exploration Objective named “Muning’s Never-Ending Needs” which will entail you finding three more Archaic Stones.

This objective has to be completed twice, which leads to a grand total of nine Archaic Stones that are required to be found.

Once you find all nine Archaic Stones, the questline is finally complete.

To make your search easier, we have included all nine locations where these elusive stones can be found. You will have to search high and low around The Chasm to find some of them, which is why we have detailed everything you will need to know to find them.

All Archaic Stones locations

First location: The first Stone is at the westernmost location shown above. It sits on a cliff edge near Cinnabar Cliff. The closest landmark there would be the Statue of the Seven nearby. Go south from the Statue and defeat the group of Hillichurls to get it.

Second location: The second Stone is directly to the east of the first one. From the first location, go east and head down to the bottom of the cavern. The closest landmark is the Chasm's Maw waypoint which is directly to the north of the location. The Stone lies near a bedrock key, so it should be easy to find.

Third location: The third Stone is to the southeast of the second location. Get to Tiangong Gorge and climb up the cliffs to find an Exquisite Chest. The Archaic Stone is near the Chest itself.

Fourth location: The fourth location is the southeasternmost location shown on the map. This Stone is pretty high up on a cliff as well so you would have to trek a little bit to get there. Climb up the outer edge of The Chasm till you find a Stonehide Lawachurl at the peak. Defeat it in battle to grab the fourth Archaic Stone.

Fifth location: The fifth location is the northeasternmost location shown on the map. This one is high up once again and you can get there from the nearby waypoint. Climb up to the peak above the main entrance to The Chasm till you finally get to the Stone.

Sixth location: The sixth location is to the southwest of the previous location. Head to the Tiangong Gorge waypoint and go east from that point. Once you get to the location, you should see a wooden winch lift. Look around it to find the Archaic Stone on the edge of the cliff.

Seventh location: The seventh Archaic Stone is to the northwest of the previous location. Get to the waypoint near The Surface, right before you enter the mines, and go northwest. You should notice a cave below Fuao Vale, enter it, and head to the end to find the Stone.

Eighth location: The eighth location is to the northeast of the previous location. Go to the outer edge of The Chasm here and climb up to the peak of the cliff you see here. Go straight to the top to find the eighth Archaic Stone.

The eighth location is to the northeast of the previous location. Go to the outer edge of The Chasm here and climb up to the peak of the cliff you see here. Go straight to the top to find the eighth Archaic Stone. Ninth location: The final location is to the southwest of the seventh location. Go to the entrance of the Lost Valley which is near the Statue of the Seven. From this point, climb to the top of the cliff just south of the entrance to get the final Archaic Stone.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Quest rewards

These are all of the Archaic Stone locations so far. There are no more in the game yet, but we will keep you updated if more locations are added in the future. Once you find all nine of these elusive rocks, you can give them to Muning to get rewards.

The stones serve no further purpose in the game, so don’t worry if you feel like you’ve given too many away for a quest reward.

These Archaic Stones net you a variety of rewards from Muning in exchange for them. You will hand him the initial three during his first quest and then the remaining six will be given in groups of three twice in his follow-up Hidden Exploration Objective.

He will grant you a total of 90,000 Mora for the Archaic Stones, along with 80 Primogems thrown in as a bonus.

Image via miHoYo

If you are interested to learn more about Muning, he also tells you more about himself through his backstory, which is great for Genshin lore hunters everywhere.

The interesting Genshin Impact lore is given to you for free by Muning, so there is nothing extra that you have to do if you choose to learn more about him.