How to get Acquaint Fate in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, players can collect many resources. One of them is characters, which can only be obtained by making wishes.

There are a few resources the players can use to make wishes in Genshin Impact, including Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates.

While Intertwined Fates are among the rarest resources in the game, there are a few more ways to get Acquaint Fates, even though they’re also precious. Here are the ways to get them in Genshin Impact.

The best ways to get Acquaint Fates in Genshin Impact

The description of Acquaint Fates reads “no matter the distance apart, guided by the stone’s glimmer, the fated will meet under the stars,” indicating it’s used to make wishes and meet more characters. They can mainly be bought in the game’s shop using several resources, but there are more ways to get them.

Use Primogems

The first way to get Acquaint Fates is to buy them with Primogems in the shop. It’s located in the “Paimon’s Bargains” tab. It’s the easiest way to get them although the quantity you can buy is limited.

You have to come up with a strategy on how you spend Primogems, however, since it’s a very precious resource. Even if you’ll get many at first since you’ll be completing numerous quests and challenges, they’ll become more scarce as you level up.

Because of that, you might think twice before spending Primogems on Acquaint Fates. You can also purchase Intertwined Fates using this resource at first since they’re rare than Acquaint Fates.

Use Stardust

By switching tabs in the Paimon’s Bargains shop, you’ll see you have one more way to buy Acquaint Fates, this time using Stardust. You can also use them for Intertwined Fates.

You get this resource by making wishes, so you’ll have to spend before earning those.

Level up your Adventure Rank

The easiest way to earn Acquaint Fates is to level up your Adventure Rank. You earn rewards at each tier you get, and sometimes, Acquaint Fates are among those rewards.

Be careful of which rewards you get when claiming them in a city not to miss when you have one more.

Complete the Battle Passes

Acquaint Fates are generally included in the game’s battle passes. Contrary to Intertwined Fates— which are only found in the pass’ premium versions—Acquaint Fates are scattered in both free and premium versions.

You can get a few of them in the free version, so be sure to check the tiers where you can get some to complete them before the next season.