Between Liyue and Sumeru in Genshin Impact, The Chasm holds many secrets to unveil. You can jump and uncover more content by going deeper into the area.

At one point in your explorations, you might meet a giant tree in the Glowing Narrows. When speaking to them, you’ll discover they’re named Xamaran, and they need your help.

It’ll bring you to a quest named “Dimming Mushroom’s Call for Help,” and while some steps will be easily completed, some others will be more challenging.

To follow the water’s flow and search for the source of the foul energy, you need to explore the area around the tree, but you won’t get any help from your map.

Here is how to follow the water’s flow and search for the source of the foul energy in Genshin Impact.

How to follow the water’s flow and search for the source of the foul energy in Genshin Impact

To find the source of the foul energy, you need to follow the water stream up North in the Chasm.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

You’ll have to go all the way up west to the Nameless Ruins. Then, when you’ll reach the necessary place to progress through the quest, Paimon will indicate you’ve come to the right area.

She’ll say “this should be what the Sheeshroom called ‘the source of the foul energy'”, and will ask you to use the Blessings of Wisdom to progress further.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Three enemies will appear, from the Cryo, Pyro, and Electro elements. You don’t necessarily have to defeat them to progress: you can simply eradicate the purple matter on the ground using the Chasm’s lamp item, and progress through the quest.

After a short cutscene, a Precious chest will appear in the place of the purple rock. Then, you can go back to Xamaran and speak to her. She’ll thank you and give you the quest’s rewards.