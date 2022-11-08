How to find and unlock the Forsaken Rift in Genshin Impact

Domains are an important feature of Genshin Impact. They offer significant rewards and all sorts of challenges to overcome. They are not all easy to find and unlock, however. Sometimes, entering is a challenge of its own.

The Forsaken Rift is one of those domains. Located in the Mondstadt region, it features the “Domain of Mastery: Realm of Slumber” challenge with various levels and offers rewards that change daily, in addition to XP points and Mora.

Here’s how to unlock the Forsaken Rift domain in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock the Forsaken Rift in Genshin Impact

Below is the location of the Domain on the map. If you haven’t unlocked it, you can see a grey square that will become blue once you do.

To get there, simply teleport to the lake Waypoint and head south. He’s located under the hill, so you might get confused while looking for it while looking at your map.

You’ll have to glide down to find the passage. Don’t head south of the cliff or you will have to climb on the other side and come back. There is no passage on the other side. The domain is located northwest of the cliff.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Then, you won’t be able to unlock it unless you’ve reached at least level 27 of Adventure Rank. Here’s a guide on how to increase levels fast. If you’ve met the requirement, simply execute the interaction command when near the door and it will open.