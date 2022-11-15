How to Continue the Investigation at the Abandoned Shrine in Genshin Impact

There are many exploration quests in Genshin Impact, and some of them require you to do some research yourself and look for clues.

This is the case for a quest that’s part of the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual questline in Inazuma. This is a lengthy quest that requires lots of exploration.

The most challenging step is to Continue the Investigation at the Abandoned Shrine. Here’s how to complete it in Genshin Impact.

How to Continue the Investigation at the Abandoned Shrine

In the first step, you’ll have to speak to the various Mysterious Shadows NPC, who are all scattered around the area. They’ll all tell a few sentences and then disappear. When they all disappear, you’ll unlock the next step. Here’s the location of every Mysterious Shadows NPC in the area.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

After that, return to the blue sign of the quest (the center of the highlighted area on the map) and you’ll see chests that appeared after you completed the step. Loot them and investigate the glowing book in the center of the circle.

After that, you’ll have to Investigate the Grand Narukami Shrine. It’s located north of the area on the top platform. Once you’re there, speak to the Inagi Hotomi NPC and they’ll give you the Memento Lens.

When you get the item, activate it by heading to your Inventory tab as your active gadget and use it on glowing kitsune statues. They are the little fox statues with a purple glow on them. They are located in the same place you saw and spoke to the Mysterious Shadows. Examine all of them to proceed to the next step.

Then, you’ll have to find a barrier. It’s located south of the area, under the cliff on the north side of the lake that’s shown west of the Chinju Forest landmark on the map. You’ll find a blocked grid and you’ll need a Rust-Worn key to open it. Destroy the barrier, and complete the quest.