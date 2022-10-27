You can get three high value chests from the treasure.

There are many different kinds of quests to complete in Genshin Impact, offering various rewards and letting you discover new stories and areas. One of them is Treasure quests. You can unlock them by speaking to NPC with a blue sign, and you’ll get a treasure map to look for the hidden chests.

The treasure maps trigger the chest spawns as it creates the “Dig” interaction on the indicated spots. You can’t dig holes without them, so they are mandatory to get hidden rewards. The Tianqiu Treasure Trail quest is one of them.

You can get the quest by speaking to Lan in Liyue Harbor. She will send you to an area you’ll have to clean to get the treasure map. Here’s how to complete the quest and get the treasure in Genshin Impact.

How to complete the Tianqiu Treasure Trail quest in Genshin Impact

When heading to the area indicated on the treasure map, players will be asked to find a treasure note around a camp. The cross indicates precisely the tent, and you’ll find notes there, but it won’t help you find the hidden chests.

Instead, head to the bushes near the tent (a little toward the east). Hit the interaction button while exploring the bushes and you’ll trigger the notes indicating the location of three chests.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Once found, the note will indicate three spots on your map. You’ll need to clean enemies on those three spots to be able to dig in each area and trigger the chest spawn. Then, you can go back to Lan at Liyue Harbor to officially complete the quest and earn additional rewards.