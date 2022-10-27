Mondstadt is the first region Genshin Impact players will discover in the game. It features many areas to explore and quests to complete.

While some yield significant rewards or are mandatory to progress through the game’s main story, others are mainly used to progress through your reputation level in the region.

The Lingering Malady quest is one of them. You can pick it up in the city of Mondstadt. One of the steps will require finding a billboard and three posters that have been scattered throughout the city, and they are not easy to find if you don’t know where to look.

Here is how to complete the Lingering Malady quest in Genshin Impact.

How to complete the Lingering Malady quest in Genshin Impact

To complete the Lingering Malady quest, the main step is to find four items scattered in Mondstadt. Here is their location marked on the map below.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

While the billboard is hidden on the city’s ramparts from the North side, the three posters can be found on roofs. You can teleport near the Favonius Headquarters to start from above and glide down, instead of having to climb the roofs. Only the billboard is located too far to be reached from the Headquarters, so you’ll have to climb on the ramparts to find it.