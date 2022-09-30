A new update has launched in Genshin Impact, bringing new items, quests, and a character to the game. Some of them are linked to events and can give significant rewards, like the “Charity Event? Securing Funds?” questline.

This quest is part of the “Of Ballads and Brews” limited-time event, which kicked off on Sept. 29 and will end on Oct. 17. Players have until this date to complete the quest and earn its rewards. Completing it will grant the players Festive Fever, which can be used to buy the event-exclusive weapon—Missive Windspear, a polearm—and its “refinement materials.”

To be eligible, players must reach at least rank 21 of Adventure, complete the Archon quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom,” as well as the Story Quest “Lupus Minor Chapter: Act I – The Meaning of Lupical.” If not, the quest won’t appear in your World Quests tab.

How to complete the “Charity Event? Securing Funds?” quest in Genshin Impact

Take a stroll around The Weinlesefest

To begin the first step of the quest, head to the Waypoint located on the South of Mondstadt, near Springvale. It’s indicated by the cursor in the image below.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Follow the next steps in the festival.

Negotiate with Barter.

You can offer around 13,000 resources for the wares. You’ll receive Shevirme’s Invoice and will have to go see other shops. Then, Barbara will talk to you and complete the quest.