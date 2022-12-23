When progressing through Inazuma’s Archon Quest in Genshin Impact, players will face off against Raiden Shogun several times.

To help you defeat her, your allies will bring you to perform an “Anti-Raiden Shogun Training”. It will consist in dodging attack patterns executed by devices using specific skills.

It can be tricky to clear, because if players are hit by more than three attacks or by the last one, they will fail.

Here is how to complete the Anti-Raiden Shogun Training in Genshin Impact.

How to complete the Anti-Raiden Shogun Training in Genshin Impact

Here are the attacks performed by the bot and how to dodge them. Fortunately, the pattern will remain the same.

First attack: AoE at the center (01:33)

Screengrab via HoYoverse

By default, it’s recommended to stand far from the bot, as most of its attacks are AoE around it.

Second attack: AoE targeted attacks (three per iteration) (01:29)

Screengrab via HoYoverse

After the first AoE, the bot will glow three times and an AoE will strike at your location each time. This is not hard to dodge once you’ve get accustomed to the attack’s timing: do not sprint when it’s not necessary. Only sprint when the bot moves, since the location of the strike is determined at that time.

Third attack: vertical strikes (three per iteration) (01:23)

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Once again, sprint as soon as the device moves to avoid the vertical strikes.

Repeat (01:15)

Once those three iterations have passed, the device will repeat the first AoE attack and the three strikes. Before repeating the vertical strikes, however, it will cast another AoE at the middle, that’s why it’s recommended to always remain on the outer side of the circle.

Three AoE targeted attacks (00:52)

Two vertical strikes (00:45)

One middle AoE (00:38)

Three vertical strikes (00:34)

Two AoE targeted attacks (00:28)

One middle AoE (00:20)

Two vertical strikes (00:15)

It’s recommended to switch for the character you’ll need to destroy an Electro orb before that strike, because the timing between this attack and the next one (and the hardest to dodge) is very small.

Electro orbs (00:11)

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Now comes the tricky part. You must destroy one orb as fast as you can (Pyro is highly effective) and stand on its location to avoid being hit by the other orb AoEs.

But here is the catch: if you take any damage (including Pyro damage you might inflict on yourself), the trial will fail. Therefore it’s highly recommended to apply a shield on yourself when you destroyed an orb using Pyro damage.

If you use any AoE Pyro ability (whether it’s Amber’s ultimate or Yanfei’s and Xiangling’s Elemental Bursts), quickly switch and shield yourself (Noelle is the perfect character for that) before getting burnt by your own attack.

To avoid this, you can also use your Anemo Traveler’s ultimate to destroy the orb. Be sure to shield yourself in any case because the orb will deal damage when getting destroyed. You can also sprint away from it when it does, but your timing must be perfect.