How to complete Lionfang’s Legacy quest in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, players can unlock all sorts of quests to unveil the secrets of the game’s lore and regions.

Some characters who are key to the game’s main story can also be played, such as Archons. It’s the case of Venti, from Mondstadt, the Anemo archer.

Players can discover her story through her Story Quests. Completing them will also unlock the “Mondstadt And Its Archon” quest. It’s not a special quest, but if you want to max out your reputation level in the Mondstast region, you will have to complete it.

It’s important to quickly complete Venti’s quest once you start it because some parts of it will block co-op mode. It’s the case for the quest that requires you to “search for the Sword of Brilliant Valor” after you saved Stanley. You’ll have to complete a couple of steps to complete this quest and unlock co-op mode again.

Here is how to complete the Lionfang’s Legacy quest in Genshin Impact.

Venti’s quest includes several steps. After completing the Domain part of the quest, your co-op mode will be disabled, and you’ll need to complete the remaining portion to progress and play with other players again.

How to search for the Sword of Brilliant Valor

The Sword of Brilliant Valor is the first quest item players will seek after saving Stanley in the Domain. Head to the area highlighted in your map and look for the largest hut. It’s located West of the large outdoor arena.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Enter the hut, and you’ll see a couple of hilichurls dancing around a sword planted into the ground. Defeat them to unlock it. You’ll have to clear another wave of enemies before you can interact with the item.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

How to seek the Shield of Magnificent Honor

Then, head to the next area highlighted on the map. As you’re approaching by taking the North-Western path (from the previous area), you’ll come across a small group of hilichurls standing around a rock.

There is no need to look for them on top of the cliff, so don’t bother climbing. Simply look for the hilichurls around the center of the yellow area. As you’re approaching them, a cutscene will trigger.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

This time, you might not be forced to battle hilichurls. A conversation will appear instead, and you’ll have to convince them to hand over the shield. Here are the correct answers to choose:

“Vin plata dada!” Friendship increases Both other answers will lower the friendship level.

“Please take this sweet flower I picked.” Friendship increases Both other answers will lower the friendship level again.

“Venti sing song, you give shield, okay?” Friendship improves.

If you fill up all hearts with the hilichurl, they will hand you the shield.

When you complete this step, co-op will be re-enabled in the game.