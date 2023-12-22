How to complete Filming Theme directed by Furina in Genshin Impact

She has very high standards.

Furina, Xavier, Paimon, and the Traveler standing together.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fontaine is celebrating as all is finally well in the Hydro nation except for Xavier, who is in dire need of your help to create his film in Genshin Impact. To help him, you need to get Furina to join, which requires completing the Filming Theme directed by Furina.

The Traveler isn’t a professional cameraperson and you likely aren’t either, which makes this task seem rather tricky. Here’s how to complete the Filming Theme directed by Furina in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Filming Theme directed by Furina guide

Completing the Filming Theme directed by Furina during the The Crack of Muskets Breaking the Silence quest requires you to line up and shoot a story properly.

This story takes place across five distinct Frames, which need to have the correct Kamera Position and Narration selected before Furina agrees to be the director for Xavier’s film.

Frame I: A scene that shows off Beaumont Workshop

  • Kamera Position: Choose Beaumont Workshop for the first frame, which is the building with a hammer located in the upper left corner.
  • Narration: “Located in the Court of Fontaine, Beaumont Workshop is a weapons workshop that utilizes a forging machine.”
The first frame for the Filming Theme directed by Furina.
This is where the story starts. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Frame II: The forging machine at work

  • Kamera Position: Select the forging machine in action, which is the frame in the center.
  • Narration: “This machine can precisely control the force applied and the temperature, making it perfect for doing exhausting and time-consuming work!”
The second frame for the Filming Theme directed by Furina.
The middle shot is the correct choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Frame III: The atmosphere as Estelle works

  • Kamera Position: Select the image in the top left corner that highlights Estelle as she works.
  • Narration: “Thanks to this machine, the owner of Beaumont Workshop, Estelle, can comfortably enjoy each day at work.”
The third frame for the Filming Theme directed by Furina.
Now it’s time to bring in the main character. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Frame IV: Weapons arranged in boxes by Beaumont Workshop

  • Kamera Position: Choose the image in the top left corner that features a stack of crates containing weapons next to the forge in Beaumont Workshop.
  • Narration: “But worry not, for the weapons produced by Beaumont Workshop are of outstanding quality, with exquisite craftsmanship and a keen edge.”
The fourth frame for the Filming Theme directed by Furina.
The weapons have been made. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Frame V: A scene that shows off Beaumont Workshop again

  • Kamera Position: Choose the first image in the left corner, which is the logo of Beaumont Workshop, a hammer striking down.
  • Narration: “If weapons are what you want, look no further than Beaumont!”
The fifth frame for the Filming Theme directed by Furina.
And, scene. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

As long as you have chosen all five frames correctly, the end result for the Filming Theme directed by Furina should match the following one and you are officially ready to start shooting.

The correct order for all five frames.
It’s showtime now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The sort of Hydro Archon Furina will commend you on your hard work and agree to help out with Xavier’s film, which means you have completed the Filming Theme directed by her. Now that you’ve got one of Genshin’s best characters as the director for the project, the rest of the quest and event will seem easy.

