Liyue hides many mysteries under its green hills and great lakes in Genshin Impact. Some can be unveiled by exploring the region, and others by specific quests. An Adeptal Summons will take players to a journey where they’ll solve puzzles linked to a hidden Jade Chamber. Completing it will reward Reputation Points, as well as Mora, XP, character items, and more.

Here is how to unlock and complete An Adeptal Summons quest in Genshin.

How to complete An Adeptal Summons quest in Genshin Impact

This quest can only be picked up by players who’ve completed the first Chapter of Liyue’s Archon Quests, called “Farewell, Archaic Lord.” When it’s done, players can unlock the “An Adeptal Summons” quest by heading to the center of the lake found in Mount Aocang in Liyue.

When heading there, the World Quest will appear and ask you to make offerings on a table, Jewelry Soups. At one point, the quest will require players to “Go to the Adeptus abode and search for the blueprints.”

How to search for the blueprints

It will lead you to Qingyun Peak. Climb it and you’ll spot an orange stone on top of a pillar. Upon reading it, a clue will appear, asking you to interact with three near birds. Here are their locations.

First one: Walk to the edge and face South. If you look long enough, you’ll see a star shine in the distance. It indicates the location of the first bird statue. Glide there and Rotate the bird until it faces the Qingyun Peak. A short cutscene will indicate it has reached the correct direction.

Second one: Head back to Mount Aocang. Climb it all the way to the top and you’ll spot a big bird’s statue. Rotate it twice so it faces Qingyun Peak again.

Third one: Teleport to Mount Hulao. Once there, walk to the edge and look North. You’ll spot a bird statue down on a stone pillar. Once again, rotate it as many times as necessary to trigger a cutscene and make it face the Peak.



When going back to the orange stone on Qingyun Peak, you’ll see a wind tunnel has been activated. Fly on it and you’ll be able to reach top platforms. Step on them, one by one, like a stair, to reach another wind tunnel. Step on the other platforms and you’ll reach a shrine.

There, you’ll find the blueprints you’ll be required to bring back to the Cloud Retainer. It will make you enter a Domain with a puzzle to solve in it.

How to complete the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain