The final challenge of the Into the Frame event is available in Genshin Impact, and this time, you have to shoot five shots and earn the highest score. It’s a relatively short but fun quest. We’ll tell you how to complete it and get all three stars.

Where to Start A Film in Moments in Genshin Impact

A Film in moments location. Screenshot by Dot Esports remix by Dot Esports

To start the quest, first visit the Court of Fontaine. The fastest way to get there is by traveling to the Quartier Narbonnais, Fontaine teleport Waystone, and walking down the stairs on your right. After you go down the stairs, the event should be in the middle of the road.

How to complete A Film in Moments in Genshin Impact

To complete this quest, you need to pick five Kamera positions and choose two dialogue options for scenes two and five. You get points based on the Kamera position you pick and the dialogue option you choose. Here are the picks to get three stars.

The left frame (showing Charolotte and the building behind her) The bottom frame (showing a close-up of Charlotte’s face) and choose the option “If the shot is taken from this angle…” The bottom frame (showing the backside of Charlotte’s head and the Kamera) The right frame (showing the background while Charlotte and the Kamera are in the bottom right side) The left frame (showing a profile shot of Charlotte) and choose the dialogue option “Yes, we should be able to capture the entirety of the Cour of Fontaine at its best.”

Pick the best Kamera position. Screengrab via WoW Quests by Dot Esports

Select the “Start Shooting” option in the bottom right corner and watch the incredibly short movie, which, to us, seems like an excuse to get Charlotte in front of the camera. You do have her unlocked, don’t you?

If you pick all the options above, you’ll get 120 points and three stars.

Reward for completing A Film in Moments in Genshin Impact

There are three tiers of rewards depending on how many stars you get. Fortunately, if you followed our guide, you’ll get all three starts and therefore all three reward tiers. This should get you:

30 Primogems

100 Theater Tickets

160 Film of Fun

Four Sanctifying Unction

Six Mystic Enchantment Ore

Even if you mess the quest up and only get one or two starts, you can re-do it and collect the rest of the rewards. Have fun.