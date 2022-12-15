One of the materials can be challenging to collect.

When discovering the lands of the Liyue region in Genshin Impact, players will meet new NPCs, be taken through quests, and will explore new features such as the Serenitea Pot.

Some materials, including Red Dye, are required to complete a minor quest named “On the Stage, Behind the Stage.”

This quest can be pretty annoying because it will block a certain number of other quests, including some important ones if you haven’t completed it.

It will also be impossible to complete if you’re blocked out from the Serenitea Pot feature, so you’ll have to complete the appropriate quest if it’s the case, or you won’t be able to progress.

All the NPC involved will be considered as “busy” completing this quest and won’t be able to give the other ones involving them.

Here’s how to collect furniture materials to complete the “On the Stage, Behind the Stage” quest in Genshin Impact.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

How to collect furniture materials in Genshin Impact

The quest will require you to collect two different materials: Pine Wood and Red Dye.