When discovering the lands of the Liyue region in Genshin Impact, players will meet new NPCs, be taken through quests, and will explore new features such as the Serenitea Pot.
Some materials, including Red Dye, are required to complete a minor quest named “On the Stage, Behind the Stage.”
This quest can be pretty annoying because it will block a certain number of other quests, including some important ones if you haven’t completed it.
It will also be impossible to complete if you’re blocked out from the Serenitea Pot feature, so you’ll have to complete the appropriate quest if it’s the case, or you won’t be able to progress.
All the NPC involved will be considered as “busy” completing this quest and won’t be able to give the other ones involving them.
Here’s how to collect furniture materials to complete the “On the Stage, Behind the Stage” quest in Genshin Impact.
How to collect furniture materials in Genshin Impact
The quest will require you to collect two different materials: Pine Wood and Red Dye.
- Three chunks of Pine Wood
- You can easily log Pine Wood out of trees around the NPC. Simply hit the trees with a sword or any other physical weapon to get the logs.
- One Red Dye
- To get Red Dye, you must go into your Serenitea Pot and craft it. Here’s how to do it.