How to check how much money you have spent in Genshin Impact

Don't let it leave an impact on your bank account.

Microtransactions and skins seem to be in every game nowadays, with a new and exciting variation on a basic weapon or character coming out daily.

Sometimes players get lost in all the excellent rare and valuable skins, and they lose sight of how much they’ve spent on each skin. Games like Genshin Impact provide a handful of characters and microtransactions for fans to spend their hard-earned cash on.

Maybe you’re a skin collector, or you want to track your DLC purchases, or maybe you’ve bought a Gnostic Chorus Pack or thousands of Genesis Crystals. Players need to keep track of all the money they’ve spent on Free-to-play games.

How do I track how much money I’ve spent on Genshin Impact?

Unfortunately, you can’t. The only way that you’ll be able to track your purchases is through your bank account. Check your bank statements to see how much money you’re throwing at Genshin Impact.

Go to your bank’s site and search for miHoYo or Genshin Impact in your payment history. This will provide you with all the information you can get about your in-game purchases in Genshin Impact.

Ensure that you remember when you started playing Genshin, otherwise, you’ll miss a few purchases.

Fans are hoping that eventually, players will get the opportunity to access how much they’ve spent easily. Several games suffer from this issue, and some games like Counter-Strike have players going through hoops to see how much they’ve spent.