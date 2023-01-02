Genshin Impact is a game focused on exploration. It’ll embark players on a journey through the lands of several regions. The player is embodied by a character named the Traveler, of the genre you decide to attribute them.

Although players might want to focus on the game’s various playable characters they get using Wishes, the Traveler will turn out to be full of surprises.

One of the Traveler’s main strengths is to change elements without any limit. Players will start the game by playing him with the Anemo element. Then, in Liyue, they’ll be able to wield the power of Geo, and the Electro element in Inazuma. With the latest addition of Sumeru, they can also use the Dendro element with the Traveler.

Here is how to change the Traveler’s element in Genshin.

How to change the Traveler’s element in Genshin Impact

To change the element of the Traveler, players must first teleport to a Statue of the Seven from the region linked to the element of their choice. Any Statue of the Seven from the region is fine.

Then, you must insert the Traveler into your active combat team and select them. You won’t be able to change their element without actively playing the Traveler, as the option won’t appear among the Statue’s interactions.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Once it’s done, simply interact with it and select “Resonate with the element” linked to the Genshin region. It will automatically switch the Traveler’s skills.