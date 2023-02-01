Here are the best artifacts for Xinyan in Genshin Impact

This rockstar can shred with the right Artifacts.

Genshin Impact has over 50 different characters you can play as, including guitar-wielding rockstar Xinyan.

A four-star Pyro that uses a Claymore as a weapon, she can summon a shield and provide a physical damage boost to everyone in her party. Here we’ll present the best options to use when picking Xinyan’s artifacts in Genshin Impact.

What are the best artifacts for Xinyan in Genshin Impact?

Even though one of Xinyan’s abilities involves a shield, her best builds are based on physical or pyro damage. The best artifact sets for Xinyan are the Pale Flame and Bloodstained Chivalry sets for her DPS build, while the Lavawalker set is best for her Pyro build.

We recommend using two pieces of Pale Flame artifacts with two pieces of Bloodstained Chivalry artifacts and combining their two-piece bonuses. This option will grant Xinyan more physical damage, which will benefit her normal and charged attacks, plus her Elemental Burst.

If you already have a four-piece Pale Flame set, you can use it with Xinyan, but the bonus is highly situational. Another option that you can use but isn’t optimal is to play Xinyan as a burst support character, using two pieces of Pale Flame with two pieces of Emblem of Severed Fate to get more Energy Recharge.

As for the build focused on her Pyro damage, we recommend a four-piece set of the Lavawalker artifacts. This build is useful for mono Pyro teams. You can also combine the two-piece Lavawalker bonus with the two-piece Emblem of Severed Fate for a similar effect.

All artifact pieces can be obtained after clearing different Domains throughout Liyue, except for the Emblem of Severed Fate, which can only be obtained in the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain in Inazuma.

The Pale Flame set is found in the Ridge Watch Domain, located in the mountains between the Mondstadt and Liyue regions. The Bloodstained Chivalry set is available in the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain north of Mt. Aocang, and you can get the Lavawalker set in the Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula.

Momiji-Dyed Court Domain (Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map) Ridge Watch Domain (Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map) Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern (Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map) Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula (Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map)

You’ll have to complete the challenges in the four and five-star levels, so it might take a while before you can get a complete set. Because of that, the two-piece combinations also are the best option over full sets.

Pale Flame set

Two-piece bonus: Physical DMG bonus increased by 25 percent.

Four-piece bonus: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, ATK is increased by nine percent for seven seconds. This effect stacks up to two times and can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. Once two stacks are reached, the two-set effect is increased by 100 percent.

Here are all the five types of artifacts from the Pale Flame set that you can use with Xinyan:

Flower of Life: Stainless Bloom

Stainless Bloom Plume of Death: Wise Doctor’s Pinion

Wise Doctor’s Pinion Sands of Eon: Moment of Cessation

Moment of Cessation Goblet of Eonothem: Surpassing Cup

Surpassing Cup Circlet of Logos: Mocking Mask

Bloodstained Chivalry set

Two-piece bonus: Physical DMG bonus increased by 25 percent.

Four-piece bonus: After defeating an opponent, increases Charged Attack DMG by 50 percent, and reduces its Stamina cost to 0 for 10 seconds. Also triggers with wild animals such as boars, squirrels, and frogs.

Here are all the five types of artifacts from the Bloodstained Chivalry set that you can use with Xinyan:

Flower of Life: Bloodstained Flower of Iron

Bloodstained Flower of Iron Plume of Death: Bloodstained Black Plume

Bloodstained Black Plume Sands of Eon: Bloodstained Final Hour

Bloodstained Final Hour Goblet of Eonothem: Bloodstained Chevalier’s Goblet

Bloodstained Chevalier’s Goblet Circlet of Logos: Bloodstained Iron Mask

Emblem of Severed Fate set

Two-piece bonus: Energy Recharge increased by 20 percent.

Four-piece bonus: Increases Elemental Burst damage by 25 percent of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75 percent bonus damage can be obtained in this way.

Here are all the five types of artifacts from the Emblem of Severed Fate set that you can use with Xinyan:

Flower of Life: Magnificent Tsuba

Magnificent Tsuba Plume of Death: Sundered Feather

Sundered Feather Sands of Eon: Storm Cage

Storm Cage Goblet of Eonothem: Scarlet Vessel

Scarlet Vessel Circlet of Logos: Ornate Kabuto

Lavawalker set

Two-piece bonus: Pyro RES increased by 20 percent.

Four-piece bonus: Increases DMG against opponents affected by Pyro by 35 percent.

Here are all the five types of artifacts from the Lavawalker set that you can use with Xinyan: