Genshin Impact players face a moral choice if they want to get this chest

How far are you willing to go for Primogems?

Genshin Impact players go far and beyond to collect as many Primogems as possible, from completing all the quests to opening all the chests, but there’s one chest that will truly test your commitment to this gacha game.

On Nov. 21, a Genshin Impact player stumbled upon a chest that made them question the developers and also themselves. It was a locked chest in the underwater region of Fontaine and to open it you’ll have to kill a family of five Blubberbeasts. Blubberbeasts are like seals in Genshin because, despite having a level, they are not hostile. Usually, you find them lying down on the sand or hanging out with each other underwater.

Needless to say, that didn’t stop the majority of players from getting their hands on the chest. “After a while you dont feel anything. Nowadays all i see is gems,” one player wrote while another added they killed them all without hesitation, and not just the men but “women, and the children too.”

There are a few players who couldn’t bring themselves to do it, even with Primogems at stake. “I ran across this chest and it’s still locked, it’ll never unlock too, I’m not killing them,” one wrote, and despite the alluring comments, they refused to open this chest. You have to give them props for their determination because, for most of us, five Primogems are five Primogems. This is not the only such chest in Genshin either, as players have found multiple ones and are convinced Blubberbeasts are being used to test them. If this keeps going, who knows what we might encounter next?

Some fans pointed out we’ve not been purely good guys since Inazuma, where we “massacred a whole clan of swordsmen.” I also remember a Sumeru world quest where we had the option of releasing or killing a Fatui spy. It truly feels that at some point the Traveler will have their Anakin arc when we get sick and tired of helping everyone, proceed to slaughter a whole bunch of people (we kind of do that already anyway), and then eventually come back and become good again. I think it’d be a great story for Natlan, especially because it’s going to be a region of war.