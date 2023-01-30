Genshin Impact player shows how Faruzan can be the most annoying character in the game

Faruzan joined Genshin Impact in December. She had everything to attract players’ attention but was completely overshadowed by the Wanderer, the five-star character who was released in the same update.

He was one of the most awaited characters in the game since making an appearance in Inazuma’s Archon quest and his unique playstyle captured the hearts of fans everywhere. Faruzan, however, has strengths of her own. The Anemo archer is a decent support character, providing a boost of Anemo damage and an attack buff. But she can also be used in another way, as one player recently showed on Reddit.

In the video, the player shows how well Faruzan controls enemies. They’re doing a commission where they must protect the catalyst from foes and they can’t touch the item at all.

Using her abilities and charged attack when her sixth constellation is unlocked, Faruzan endlessly knocks enemies back. Each time they stand up, they’re tirelessly thrown down by the Anemo character. Even without swapping, enemies couldn’t land a single attack in the entire fight.

This shows that outside of bosses, Faruzan is incredibly strong in crowd control; even Sucrose wouldn’t be able to make enemies fall that often.

This doesn’t mean Faruzan is the strongest Anemo character to use in challenging fights, such as bosses and Spiral Abyss, since her damage is still lacking compared to other choices. But for AoE, she’s definitely a strong pick, which makes her incredibly fun to play in other activities.