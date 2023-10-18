Genshin Impact player shares ‘terrifying’ Teyvat travel experience—and they’re not alone

Exploring the vast world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact is usually a calming and enjoyable experience. But for some players, one part of this world is so terrifying that they are determined to never visit it again.

One Traveler asked players to share the parts of Teyvat they would prefer never to return to on Reddit yesterday. This same player gave their own location, which is the ominous Tsurumi Island in Inazuma, and said it was because this location made them feel like they were experiencing a horror game rather than playing Genshin.

“That place gave me creeps when I first got there,” this player said. “The fog made it look like I was in a horror game, and those Rifthounds would just startle you popping up from the fog ready to strike, it was a terrifying experience.”

Tsurumi Island is an explorable location sitting to the far south of Inazuma, and it is one of the strangest areas we’ve had to explore so far. When you first arrive, it’s shrouded by a dense fog you’ll have to work on clearing and everything about it is quite ominous and spooky.

And if the atmosphere wasn’t already creepy enough, the storyline you progress through while traversing Tsurumi Island is also riddled with a ton of ghosts. Everything about this place is quite off-putting, and it seems to be most players’ least favorite spot in all of Teyvat because of this.

Another Genshin player only ventured to Tsurumi Island for the first time recently and said they quickly left because “it was so eerie and annoying.”

When you’re deep in the fog, it’s tough to see anything. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Traversing through the foggy areas of this island is not only a spooky experience, but it can also be an annoying one since it’s generally pretty tough to see. Even with a quest to nudge you in the right direction, actually working through clearing Tsurumi Island is a confusing process.

Some Travelers kind of love how weird this location is, though, and one player would go back to experience the original quest associated with this area if they could. This same player said Tsurumi Island is so “dark and twisted” that it led to “the only time” that Genshin has ever made them “actually cry.”

Even though it’s quite creepy, not all Travelers think Tsurumi Island is the worst spot in Teyvat. Some of the other locations players agree they would be OK never visiting again include Sumeru’s deserts, Liyue’s annoyingly tall mountains, the frosty area of Dragonspine, the inside of the Ruin Golems in Sumeru, and the mysterious area of Enkanomiya.

One player also brought up how Tsurumi Island originally launched on Oct. 13, 2021, right in time for Halloween, so the dev’s intentions might have been to deliver a spooky experience to complement the season.

Halloween is nearly here again, so if you haven’t yet, exploring Tsurumi Island is a perfect undertaking if you’re a Genshin fan who wants a taste of horror. But be prepared to have your entire Teyvat worldview changed as most players who have tackled this adventure find it to be equal parts chilling and thrilling.

About the author