Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Navia during her trailer in Genshin Impact.
Image via HoYoverse
Category:
Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact leak teases players with meta character in version 5.1

The meta shift is coming.
Image of Lazar Pavlovic
Lazar Pavlovic
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 03:47 am

While Genshin Impact focuses mostly on open-world exploration and story, it also has a defined meta, and with Natlan approaching fast, new leaks hint at the potential meta shift with the 5.1 version character.

Recommended Videos

A message from a dataminer, Full Stop Chan, shared on Reddit on June 27, suggests the future 5.1 version character is a tall Geo female model whose playstyle revolves around shielding and will be crucial for the meta of Natlan. Bear in mind that all information is based on leaks and is subject to change. 

The message reads: “5.1 Geo Mature Female. An important support kit. One of the most important meta characters in 5.X. Have Shield.”

Although Genshin has a ton of strong characters, it certainly lacks five-star shielders like Zhongli, and it looks like the upcoming Geo shielder will be a good competition to him.

Zhongli fighting during his trailer in Genshin Impact.
Zhongli is one of the original seven Archons. Image via HoYoverse

Natlan was first mentioned by Neuvillette during Fontaine’s Archon quest, revealing the Pyro region is also a nation of dragons. Considering that every nation has its own element as the main focus, it’s interesting that a new Geo support will be an essential part of the new meta. Since Geo is regarded as the worst element in Genshin, this information intrigues players. 

“I wouldn’t mind a second shielder. Depending on what kind of shield plus buffs we’re talking about,” one player wrote on Reddit.

While it appears most players are happy and excited Geo is finally getting some love, some are worried about Zhongli being power-crept.

“Geo shielder on par with Zhongli? Nope, not gonna happen. They won’t abandon their Geo Archon,” another player wrote.

Although the future of Genshin looks brighter than ever, these leaks are all new and they are still not officially confirmed, so take them with a grain of salt and be sure to come back for future updates.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Lazar Pavlovic
Lazar Pavlovic
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering games like Genshin Impact, VALORANT, World of Warcraft and League of Legends to new releases. When he's not writing, you can find him grinding dungeons and raids in World of Warcraft.