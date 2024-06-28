Genshin Impact leak teases players with meta character in version 5.1

While Genshin Impact focuses mostly on open-world exploration and story, it also has a defined meta, and with Natlan approaching fast, new leaks hint at the potential meta shift with the 5.1 version character.

A message from a dataminer, Full Stop Chan, shared on Reddit on June 27, suggests the future 5.1 version character is a tall Geo female model whose playstyle revolves around shielding and will be crucial for the meta of Natlan. Bear in mind that all information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

The message reads: “5.1 Geo Mature Female. An important support kit. One of the most important meta characters in 5.X. Have Shield.”

Although Genshin has a ton of strong characters, it certainly lacks five-star shielders like Zhongli, and it looks like the upcoming Geo shielder will be a good competition to him.

Zhongli is one of the original seven Archons. Image via HoYoverse

Natlan was first mentioned by Neuvillette during Fontaine’s Archon quest, revealing the Pyro region is also a nation of dragons. Considering that every nation has its own element as the main focus, it’s interesting that a new Geo support will be an essential part of the new meta. Since Geo is regarded as the worst element in Genshin, this information intrigues players.

“I wouldn’t mind a second shielder. Depending on what kind of shield plus buffs we’re talking about,” one player wrote on Reddit.

While it appears most players are happy and excited Geo is finally getting some love, some are worried about Zhongli being power-crept.

“Geo shielder on par with Zhongli? Nope, not gonna happen. They won’t abandon their Geo Archon,” another player wrote.

Although the future of Genshin looks brighter than ever, these leaks are all new and they are still not officially confirmed, so take them with a grain of salt and be sure to come back for future updates.

