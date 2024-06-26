Genshin Impact leak hints at identity of the first Pyro Archon

As the nation of Hydro takes a bow and the next region of Genshin Impact looms over the horizon, new leaks are hinting at the potential identity of the first Pyro Archon of Natlan.

The seven Archons of Teyvat are powerful individuals in Genshin who rule as Gods over their nations. So far, we encountered five of them, and recent leaks point to the potential identity of another. Bear in mind that all information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

A message from dataminers Team Mew posted to Reddit on June 26 suggests that the first Pyro Archon is alive, and his name is Xbalanque.

The message reads: “Xbalanque is not 5.1. He’s the first pyro archon #unknown.”

Xbalanque is currently working as a teacher to the second Pyro Archon, Murata, and according to this leak, won’t be playable in Genshin’s 5.1 version.

Xbalanque was first mentioned by Neuvillette during Fontaine’s Archon quest where he also revealed that Natlan is the nation of dragons. Considering that only Venti and Zhongli are the currently alive first Archons, this information left the entire Genshin playerbase in shock, and some players even shared their theories.

“If this is true, I’m very excited because it now opens the theory that the Archon in power right now could also be the Dragon Sovereign,” one player wrote in the Genshin subreddit.

Although that goes to show how a lot of players are intrigued about the potential duality of Pyro Archons, there are some who are worried about major spoilers.

“Damn, kinda wish this was fake because this would be a huge spoiler, but it’s TeamMew so the chance of wrong leaks are pretty high,” another player wrote in Genshin’s subreddit.

While the possibilities are endless, these leaks are still fresh and they are still not confirmed, so take them with a giant grain of salt and be sure to come back for further updates.

