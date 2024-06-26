Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Iansan from Genshin Impact's story preview.
Image via HoYoverse
Category:
Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact leak hints at identity of the first Pyro Archon

One of the original seven.
Image of Lazar Pavlovic
Lazar Pavlovic
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 06:55 am

As the nation of Hydro takes a bow and the next region of Genshin Impact looms over the horizon, new leaks are hinting at the potential identity of the first Pyro Archon of Natlan.

Recommended Videos

The seven Archons of Teyvat are powerful individuals in Genshin who rule as Gods over their nations. So far, we encountered five of them, and recent leaks point to the potential identity of another. Bear in mind that all information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

A message from dataminers Team Mew posted to Reddit on June 26 suggests that the first Pyro Archon is alive, and his name is Xbalanque.

The message reads: “Xbalanque is not 5.1. He’s the first pyro archon #unknown.”

Xbalanque is currently working as a teacher to the second Pyro Archon, Murata, and according to this leak, won’t be playable in Genshin’s 5.1 version.

Diluc using his Elemental Burst with his five-star skin in Genshin Impact.
Diluc is the first and only character to receive a five-star skin. Image via HoYoverse

Xbalanque was first mentioned by Neuvillette during Fontaine’s Archon quest where he also revealed that Natlan is the nation of dragons. Considering that only Venti and Zhongli are the currently alive first Archons, this information left the entire Genshin playerbase in shock, and some players even shared their theories.

“If this is true, I’m very excited because it now opens the theory that the Archon in power right now could also be the Dragon Sovereign,” one player wrote in the Genshin subreddit.

Although that goes to show how a lot of players are intrigued about the potential duality of Pyro Archons, there are some who are worried about major spoilers. 

“Damn, kinda wish this was fake because this would be a huge spoiler, but it’s TeamMew so the chance of wrong leaks are pretty high,” another player wrote in Genshin’s subreddit.

While the possibilities are endless, these leaks are still fresh and they are still not confirmed, so take them with a giant grain of salt and be sure to come back for further updates.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Lazar Pavlovic
Lazar Pavlovic
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering games like Genshin Impact, VALORANT, World of Warcraft and League of Legends to new releases. When he's not writing, you can find him grinding dungeons and raids in World of Warcraft.