Genshin Impact fans demand Tignari’s English voice actor resign following allegations of sexual misconduct

Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari in Genshin Impact, is facing allegations of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct. His Twitch and Discord moderator shared screengrabs yesterday of controversial discussions fans had with the actor in a lengthy document.

Gindi has since issued an apology. “I am deeply sorry to those I hurt,” he wrote on Twitlonger. “I understand that my actions have consequences, and am committing myself to accepting my responsibility while making the effort to get – and do – better.”

Genshin Impact’s English voice director Chris Faiella spoke out on Twitter, saying he was disappointed by the situation and expressed his support to “anyone who has been victimized by this unacceptable and inappropriate behavior.” He added he was trying to “rectify this situation” by informing developer miHoYo of the matter.

The male English voice actor for Traveler, Zach Aguilar, also vowed to end all collaboration with Gindi. “I refuse to give someone like this a platform in any way,” he wrote.

The female voice actor for Traveler, Sarah Miller-Crews, posted a similar response, as well as the actors for Yoimiya, Layla, Alhaitham, Beidou, Abedo, Yun Jin, and many more.

When you’re considered a public figure, it is your sole responsibility to set appropriate and respectful boundaries especially with fans and admirers of your work.



But taking advantage of someone else’s fragile mental-health for your own narcissistic pleasure? Absolutely vile. — Valory Pierce 🔜 Natsukashii Con (@valorypierce) February 8, 2023

“Tighnari’s english voice really should be recasted. Elliot needs to be held accountable,” popular Genshin Impact streamer Zy0x said.

Genshin Impact fans on Reddit have since shared their appreciation for the fast response from the voice actors, saying their support for the victims is heartwarming to see.

Gindi is facing allegations of emotional abuse, sexism, transphobia, and sexual misconduct toward minors. Alleged victims said he was using his fame as a platform to get to engage in inappropriate behavior.

It’s unclear whether Gindi will continue voice acting for Genshin Impact‘s Tighnari in the future.