Spiral Abyss' portal in Genshin Impact
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Genshin Impact could finally be getting a new permanent end-game mode in Patch 4.7

Personally, I can't wait to play the new mode and try new teams.
Lazar Pavlovic
Published: Apr 24, 2024 08:38 am

More content, more Primogems.

While exploring the world of Teyvat is a lot of fun, the only place you could test your fully built characters and teams was the Spiral Abyss. After nearly four years, Genshin Impact could be getting a new permanent end-game mode.

This leaked end-game mode, first shared by dataminers on Reddit on April 23, appears to be a new type of Spiral Abyss that will let players test their flexibility with their characters and teams. 

An orange circle that looks like a portal in Genshin Impact
Finally. Image via miHoYo

The new Spiral Abyss is called Fantasy Realm Epic Poem and will be located in Teyvat’s first nation, Mondstadt. It will have three difficulty levels, with every level requiring six opening characters plus reserved characters. While the current Spiral Abyss lets players choose their characters and create teams however they want, the new mode will be a lot different—players will be limited to three elements (Pyro, Anemo, and Electro for the first rotation). But they will also be able to borrow one character from their friends. 

While the new mode will be seasonal and its rotations will change elements, it will also provide special buffs to the opening characters, such as increased attack and defense. According to the leak, the opening characters for the first rotation are Sayu, Beidou, Wanderer, Chevreuse, Arlecchino, and Clorinde.

But that’s not all. The leak suggests more content, which means more rewards—and more rewards means more Primogems to collect. By completing this new mode, Genshin players will get a massive 620 Primogems for every reset. This change will surely impact Genshin for the better, and I can’t wait to try out the new game mode and complete all the challenges.

Lazar Pavlovic
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering games like Genshin Impact, VALORANT, World of Warcraft and League of Legends to new releases. When he's not writing, you can find him grinding dungeons and raids in World of Warcraft.