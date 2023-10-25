Furina’s leaked Genshin Impact abilities might make underwater combat way less annoying

The fifth Archon to become playable in Genshin Impact will be Furina, the Hydro ruler of Fontaine. Furina is already known for being a pretty unpredictable figure, but her leaked abilities suggest she’s going to cause even more mayhem by completely changing how underwater combat works.

When Fontaine first launched on Aug. 15, 2023, it brought with it an entirely new underwater combat system to master. While underwater, you can’t use your character’s abilities and instead have to rely on absorbing the abilities of Xenochromatic creatures, which can be rather annoying. But Furina never likes to play by the rules and is determined to change this with her skillset.

Furina’s leaked elemental skill allows her to summon three special Salon Members to the battlefield. This includes three different Hydro-themed allies: an octopus-shaped Gentilhomme Usher, a seahorse-shaped Surintendante Chevalmarin, and the armored crab-shaped Mademoiselle Crabaletta.

If you use this leaked ability and then dive underwater to explore, Furina’s aquatic friends will follow you and fight for you against any hostile creatures you come across. You can say goodbye to scouring the ocean floor for Xenochromatic creatures and instead rely entirely on Furina’s buddies to take care of any trouble you encounter while you sit back and watch the show.

Teyvat’s fifth Archon is quite a wildcard. Image via miHoYo

Having three fairly strong allies ready to take care of underwater combat feels a bit too OP, but Furina is the Archon of Hydro, which means her abilities are meant to be a bit more godly than most other playable characters. She has total mastery over Hydro, so enjoying a casual underwater swim while her minions take care of opponents does feel pretty fitting for Furina’s storyline.

As powerful as this leaked ability is, it does come with the catch of having to wait 30 seconds before you can cast it again. You’ll also have to swim up to the surface to cast it, so it won’t be usable in every underwater combat situation you’ll face. But it will still be useful for most of your average underwater fights.

Furina’s elemental skill is believed to last 30 seconds and you can then dolphin jump out of the water to recast it since she is a Fontaine character. She can also walk on water with this ability, so there’s no need to head to land to reactivate this skill.

While exploring the underwater areas of Fontaine is an enjoyable experience, combat can oftentimes be quite frustrating, so Furina will be a must-have addition if you are seeking a way to more easily avoid pesky underwater fights. All of the Archons who have become recruitable so far have abilities quite unlike anything other playable units possess, and it certainly seems like Furina is ready to continue this trend.

The Genshin leak community is known for being very reliable, but we won’t know for sure if this is actually how Furina’s skillset works until she officially arrives as a playable unit. Teyvat’s Hydro Archon will arrive in the Version 4.2 update, though it’s currently unknown whether she will be a phase one or phase two recruit, which means she could debut either around Nov. 8 or Nov. 29.

About the author