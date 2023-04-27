Best weapons for Baizhu in Genshin Impact

After years of waiting, the first ever Dendro character that appeared in Genshin Impact is finally becoming playable. As of Version 3.6, which released on April 12, Baizhu has joined the world of Teyvat as a five-star Dendro Catalyst character, which means most Travelers are likely seeking the best weapon possible to equip him with.

Players had been waiting years for Dendro to become a playable element and finally got their wish with the massive Version 3.0 update that took place on Aug. 24, 2022, and brought the Dendro region of Sumeru to Teyvat. But while players have been enjoying many unique Dendro characters alongside the regional expansion, Baizhu was missing for a long time despite being the player’s first encounter with the Dendro element.

Luckily, the Version 3.6 update has at long last brought the Dendro healer into Teyvat as a playable recruit. The reactions leading up to Baizhu’s release have been all over the place as players were originally very excited for him before the catastrophic release of Dehya then led to worry and general controversy as many members of the community became concerned that he wouldn’t meet their expectations after seeing many leaks about his skillset surface.

Now Baizhu is viewed as a mostly solid unit that is essentially solely dedicated to a support role as a healer and shielder. The roster of Dendro characters still feels fairly small, so a solid supporting unit that wields the element is certainly a welcome addition. If you are planning to utilize the owner of Bubu Pharmacy on your team, you’ll need to equip him with a solid weapon.

What’s the best weapon for Baizhu in Genshin Impact?

Baizhu’s skillset is specifically suited to healing and shielding which means he needs a solid support catalyst that complements his abilities. You’ll want to focus on ensuring he can bolster and support the team rather than trying to build him for damage dealing as this is not his strong suit.

Most weapons are not suited to Baizhu’s skillset, which makes choosing a weapon for him more difficult than it is for most other recruits. Ideally, players want to equip him with a weapon that has health points as its buildable statistic but very few actual catalysts do.

Currently, there aren’t very many powerful catalysts that specifically complement Baizhu’s abilities. This makes him a rather tough character to build as players will struggle to see him shine until they manage to obtain one of the weapons that will function well on him.

All weapons discussed here are at the lowest possible level, which means players should remember that all of them will become more powerful over time as they are ascended.

Best five-star catalysts for Baizhu in Genshin Impact

Most characters have a wide variety of powerful weapons to choose from, but Baizhu’s skillset is very specific and thus has rather limited options in comparison. There are just a few five-star pieces of equipment that work well on him, but more may be released in the future.

Jadefall’s Splendor

Because Jadefall’s Splendor was designed specifically for him, it is the overall best weapon that players can equip Baizhu with. However, the banner for obtaining it will also always run alongside Baizhu’s featured banner, which makes it a tough asset to obtain for those also attempting to recruit Baizhu. But if you can obtain it, it is absolutely worth doing so as most characters will always perform as powerfully as possible when they have their signature weapon equipped.

The “Primordial Jade Regalia” ability grants the Primordial Jade Regalia effect for three seconds after an elemental burst has been cast or after a shield has been produced. This effect regenerates 4.5 energy every 2.5 seconds. It also grants a 0.3 percent elemental damage bonus to the equipping character’s elemental type for every 1,000 maximum health points they possess for up to 12 percent.

Jadefall’s Splendor’s effects can be activated regardless of whether the equipping character is active on the battlefield. This catalyst also comes with buildable health points as its secondary statistic, which is perfect for Baizhu’s healing and shielding skillset.

Everlasting Moonglow

The Everlasting Moonglow catalyst features the “Byakuya Kougetsu” ability that grants a healing bonus of 10 percent. Since Baizhu is all about being a healer, shielder, and overall supporting asset, this bonus is solid for him.

“Byakuya Kougetsu” also increases normal attack damage by one percent of the equipping character’s maximum health points. For the 12 seconds that follow after casting an elemental burst, normal attacks that successfully strike foes will regenerate 0.6 energy. Some energy can be restored through this effect once every 0.1 seconds.

Outside of the healing bonus, the abilities of this weapon are not super powerful or ideal for Baizhu. But since Everlasting Moonglow comes with buildable health points as its statistic and some healing bonuses it is still a solid option for the Dendro healer.

Skyward Atlas

Overall, Skyward Atlas is not the strongest option for amplifying Baizhu’s healing and shielding skillset, but it is a generally versatile weapon that is easier to obtain than most other five-star equipment.

I’ve found Skyward Atlas is an especially solid weapon that functions well on a variety of catalyst characters even when it is not the overall best option for them. It is versatile and complementary for most, but if you want to ensure your Baizhu is as strong as possible, you’ll want to work toward unlocking a better weapon and utilize Skyward Atlas as a placeholder until you do.

“Wandering Clouds” is the series of effects that Skyward Atlas provides and supplies an elemental damage bonus of 12 percent. Normal attack hits that strike foes have a 50-percent chance to call upon the favor of the clouds which then seeks out foes for 15 seconds and deals 160 percent attack damage against them.

Skyward Atlas has attack for its buildable asset, which is not a core statistic that Baizhu needs but is also not a bad one to have. Based on my experience with this weapon, I recommend only utilizing it on Baizhu if you already have it until you are able to unlock a better weapon for him.

Best four-star catalysts for Baizhu in Genshin Impact

Surprisingly, many of the best weapons for Baizhu are currently four-star catalysts. Like five-star characters, so too are five-star weapons generally considered to be the better options but with Baizhu’s skillset, players may want to choose a four-star piece of equipment.

Four-star weapons are especially useful when you have the ability to unlock or craft multiple of them so you can then refine one version of it. This increases the weapon’s overall effectiveness and will generally serve Baizhu better than a five-star weapon that is not tailored to his supporting skillset.

Prototype Amber

If you cannot obtain Baizhu’s signature catalyst, which is Jadefall’s Splendor, the next best option is to craft Prototype Amber through forging and work on refining it as much as possible. There simply aren’t many five-star catalysts focused on healing and shielding abilities, but this four-star option works great on Baizhu. It is also very easy for any player to obtain since it is craftable.

The “Gilding” ability of Prototype Amber regenerates four energy every two seconds for a total of six seconds after an elemental burst has been cast. While this effect is active, all members of the party will continuously regenerate four percent of their health points every two seconds.

Prototype Amber has the best buildable asset for Baizhu, which is health points. For now, it is one of the strongest choices and is second only to Baizhu’s signature weapon, but this could change in the future if miHoYo adds more support-centric catalysts to the world of Teyvat.

Sacrificial Fragments

Another solid option for Baizhu is Sacrificial Fragments which possesses the “Composed” ability. After successfully dishing out damage against a foe with an elemental skill, this ability then has a 40-percent chance of ending its cooldown immediately.

“Composed” can only occur once every 30 seconds. This weapon comes with buildable elemental mastery, which makes it an excellent choice for players that are planning to utilize elemental reactions with Baizhu frequently.

Favonius Codex

For amplifying Baizhu’s general support abilities, the Favonius Codex is a decent contender. The “Windfall” ability grants critical hits a 60-percent chance of generating elemental particles. If successful, six energy will be restored to the equipping character.

The “Windfall” ability can only occur once every 12 seconds. The Favonius Codex features energy recharge as its secondary statistic which is a decent option for Baizhu.

The Widsith

This catalyst is renowned for its versatility as it will randomly grant one of a few unique buffs each time a character takes to the battlefield. These buffs are granted by the “Debut” ability through special theme songs and are as follows.

If the theme song is Recitative, then attack will be increased by 60 percent.

If the theme song is Aria, then elemental damage will be increased by 48 percent.

If the theme song is Interlude, then elemental mastery is raised by 240.

Each theme song will be active for 10 seconds after a character joins the battlefield and can only be invited once every 30 seconds. This weapon is an excellent choice for ensuring Baizhu is generally versatile and also comes with critical rate as its secondary statistic.

