After first launching in May 2022, one of Genshin Impact’s best playable characters is finally about to receive her first rerun. The five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan, an immensely versatile recruit, is returning for the second half of the Version 3.4 update, which means that any player planning on pulling for her will want to ensure they’re farming the required materials.

Many of Genshin’s playable characters are excellent and impressive but only in one specific role. A select few are immensely versatile and dynamic, which makes them the best of the best. Yelan is one such recruit among Genshin’s best characters because she is able to powerfully function in a variety of ways.

The Hydro archer is shrouded in mystery and keeps her true profession (working as an intelligence agent regularly in contact with Ningguang) secret by claiming to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the Yanshang Teahouse. She is extremely elusive and unpredictable but is extremely efficient at getting answers, gathering intel, and vanquishing foes.

Yelan’s storyline marks her as a force to be reckoned with and her skillset backs this up. She can perform as a decent primary damage dealer but is phenomenal when used in either a secondary damage dealing or support role.

Yelan farming guide in Genshin Impact

As is always the case with any playable Genshin character, actually attaining them is only one small step toward finding success in battle. Here is a breakdown of everything that players need to gather for Yelan to ensure that they can maximize her potential as quickly as possible.

All Ascension Materials for Yelan in Genshin Impact

In total, players will need to gather 420,000 Mora, 46 Runic Fang, one Varunada Lazurite Sliver, nine Varunada Lazurite Fragment, nine Varunada Lazurite Chunk, six Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 168 Starconch, 18 Recruit’s Insignia, 30 Sergeant’s Insignia, and 36 Lieutenant’s Insignia to raise Yelan to the maximum Ascension level.

Gathering these materials across Teyvat is no easy task and it will likely take players quite a bit of time to complete. The Ascension process is broken down across specific levels, which allows players to slowly work on gathering materials to increase a character’s abilities rather than requiring all of the necessary materials at once.

Ascension to level one requires 20,000 Mora, one Varunada Lazurite Sliver, three Starconch, and three Recruit’s Insignia.

requires 20,000 Mora, one Varunada Lazurite Sliver, three Starconch, and three Recruit’s Insignia. Ascension to level two requires 40,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Fragment, two Runic Fang, 10 Starconch, and 15 Recruit’s Insignia.

requires 40,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Fragment, two Runic Fang, 10 Starconch, and 15 Recruit’s Insignia. Ascension to level three requires 60,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Fragment, four Runic Fang, 20 Starconch, and 12 Sergeant’s Insignia.

requires 60,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Fragment, four Runic Fang, 20 Starconch, and 12 Sergeant’s Insignia. Ascension to level four requires 80,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Chunk, eight Runic Fang, 30 Starconch, and 18 Sergeant’s Insignia.

requires 80,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Chunk, eight Runic Fang, 30 Starconch, and 18 Sergeant’s Insignia. Ascension to level five requires 100,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12 Runic Fang, 45 Starconch, and 12 Lieutenant’s Insignia.

requires 100,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12 Runic Fang, 45 Starconch, and 12 Lieutenant’s Insignia. Ascension to level six requires 120,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 20 Runic Fang, 60 Starconch, and 24 Lieutenant’s Insignia.

Where to get Varunada Lazurite in Genshin Impact

All seven of Teyvat’s unique elements have a special gem to go with them. This means that all playable characters will require the correct jewel type for their Ascension.

The Hydro version of the gem is called Varunada Lazurite and comes in four different rarity types.

Varunada Lazurite Sliver: This is the two-star rarity version of the Ascension material.

This is the two-star rarity version of the Ascension material. Varunada Lazurite Fragment: This is the three-star rarity version of the Ascension material.

This is the three-star rarity version of the Ascension material. Varunada Lazurite Chunk: This is the four-star rarity version of the Ascension material.

This is the four-star rarity version of the Ascension material. Varunada Lazurite Gemstone: This is the five-star rarity version of the Ascension material.

Unlike many of Teyvat’s other resources that can only be obtained or found in one way, the unique elemental jewels have a variety of methods to obtain them.

Normal and Weekly bosses: Players can obtain Varunada Lazurite by vanquishing various elite enemies. Normal bosses: Varunada Lazurite can be obtained by defeating the Aeonblight Drake, Hydro Hypostasis, Primo Geovishap, and Rhodeia of Loch. Weekly bosses: Varunada Lazurite can be obtained by completing Beneath the Dragon-Queller (Azhdaha), Confront Stormterror (Dvalin), Enter the Golden House (Tartaglia/Childe), and Joururi Workshop (Scaramouche).

Players can obtain Varunada Lazurite by vanquishing various elite enemies. Alchemy: The Alchemy function can be performed at any crafting station around Teyvat to convert other gem types into Varunada Lazurite. This function requires Dust of Azoth alongside the gem that players want to convert into Varunada Lazurite.

The Alchemy function can be performed at any crafting station around Teyvat to convert other gem types into Varunada Lazurite. This function requires Dust of Azoth alongside the gem that players want to convert into Varunada Lazurite. Crafting: Because every one of Teyvat’s jewels comes in four rarity types, any of the lower three types can be crafted into the next highest rarity above it. Regardless of which rarity players are hoping to craft they will need a few of the lower-level Varunada Lazurite for this process to work.

Because every one of Teyvat’s jewels comes in four rarity types, any of the lower three types can be crafted into the next highest rarity above it. Regardless of which rarity players are hoping to craft they will need a few of the lower-level Varunada Lazurite for this process to work. Souvenir Shops: Two of Teyvat’s Souvenir Shops have Varunada Lazurite for sale. One is in Mondstadt, which is run by Marjorie, and the other is in Liyue, which is owned by Xingxi. Both of these locations sell Vajrada Amethyst in exchange for Sigils. Varunada Lazurite can be purchased with Anemo Sigils on Mondstadt and Geo Sigils in Liyue.

Two of Teyvat’s Souvenir Shops have Varunada Lazurite for sale. One is in Mondstadt, which is run by Marjorie, and the other is in Liyue, which is owned by Xingxi. Both of these locations sell Vajrada Amethyst in exchange for Sigils. Varunada Lazurite can be purchased with Anemo Sigils on Mondstadt and Geo Sigils in Liyue. Commission bonus rewards: Players can complete their four daily commissions to have a chance of receiving some Varunada Lazurite. Every time players complete their commission and talk with Katheryne to claim rewards, players are granted two random bonus rewards that will also be character Ascension materials. Thus, these bonus rewards always have a chance of being Varunada Lazurite.

Players can complete their four daily commissions to have a chance of receiving some Varunada Lazurite. Every time players complete their commission and talk with Katheryne to claim rewards, players are granted two random bonus rewards that will also be character Ascension materials. Thus, these bonus rewards always have a chance of being Varunada Lazurite. Parametric Transformer: The special Parametric Transformer device can be utilized to convert most obtained resources into something else. Players can obtain this item by completing the “Tianqiu Treasure Trail” world quest and can use it for a chance to receive some Varunada Lazurite.

The special Parametric Transformer device can be utilized to convert most obtained resources into something else. Players can obtain this item by completing the “Tianqiu Treasure Trail” world quest and can use it for a chance to receive some Varunada Lazurite. Special events: Teyvat is always constantly bustling with special events that players can participate in. These events almost always come with unique item shops and event-exclusive currencies that can be spent in them. What is obtainable in each unique event varies but Teyvat’s unique elemental jewels are also always featured in them.

Where to get Runic Fang in Genshin Impact

Players hoping to obtain and level up Yelan will need to ensure that they have unlocked or are working toward unlocking the Ruin Serpent normal boss located in The Chasm. This foe drops Runic Fang when vanquished but is only accessible to players that have completed the “Chasm Spelunkers” world quest.

Where to get Starconch in Genshin Impact

The Liyue local specialty Starconch can only be found around the Geo region. Generally, players will want to stick to beaches and coasts to find them.

The Yaoguang Shoal area is one of the best places to farm Starconch since they are scattered all around the shallow area.

Another excellent area for players to farm Starconch is all around the islands of Guyun Stone Forest and straight down the coast area to the left of Guyun Stone Forest and above Liyue Harbor.

Where to get Recruit’s Insignia, Sergeant’s Insignia, and Lieutenant’s Insignia in Genshin Impact

Yelan has one of the easiest Ascension materials to farm in all of Teyvat which is the various levels of the Insignia. There are three unique versions of this resource which are:

Recruit’s Insignia: This is the one-star version of the material.

This is the one-star version of the material. Sergeant’s Insignia: This is the two-star version of the material.

This is the two-star version of the material. Lieutenant’s Insignia: This is the three-star version of the material.

To obtain this material, players can vanquish:

Any kind of Fatui Skirmisher including the Anemoboxer Vanguard, Cryogunner Legionnaire, Electrohammer Vanguard, Geochanter Bracer, Hydrogunner Legionnaire, and Pyroslinger Bracer

Any Fatui Mage including either the Cryo Cicin Mage or Electro Cicin Mage

The Fatui Pyro Agent

These foes can be found all across Teyvat, which makes gathering the loot they drop immensely easy. The area in and around Dragonspine is a stellar spot to explore when farming these foes.

The area around Dunyu Ruins and Lingju Pass in Liyue is another superb spot to quickly fight many of these foes at once.

One of Teyvat’s other excellent spots for farming the various Fatui villains is fairly new and sits within the desert region of Sumeru. Players will find many of these foes being The Dunes of Carouses and above The Mausoleum of King Deshret.

All Talent Materials for Yelan in Genshin Impact

While character Ascension is usually the player’s priority when attaining a new character, building up their talents is instrumental to truly seeing any Teyvat character shine on the battlefield. Yelan requires a total of 1,652,500 Mora, six Recruit’s Insignia, 22 Sergeant’s Insignia, 31 Lieutenant’s Insignia, three Teachings of Prosperity, 21 Guide to Prosperity, 38 Philosophies of Prosperity, six Gilded Scale, and one Crown of Insight to fully raise a just one of her talents.

Where to get in Teachings of Prosperity in Genshin Impact

The Teachings of Prosperity book can be obtained in all three required levels from the Taishan Mansion Domain. It is only available to players on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays.

Where to get in Gilded Scale in Genshin Impact

Players can obtain Gilded Scale by defeating Azhdaha in the Beneath the Dragon-Queller Trounce Domain. This beast has three unique drops that players may randomly obtain which means that it can take a bit of time to get Gilded Scale.

Any player struggling to obtain Gilded Scale can choose to spend some Dream Solvent and a different unique drop from Azhdaha at a crafting station to create the desired Gilded Scale.

Where to get Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact

Arguably every resource in Teyvat is rather easy to obtain with the exception of Crowns of Insight. These are easily the most difficult resource to gather in all of Genshin. As of January 2023, only 32 of these resources have ever been available to players.