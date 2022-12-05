Best Noctilucous Jade locations and what they’re used for in Genshin Impact

Most stones are located underground, which can make them difficult to find.

There are many resources to get in Genshin Impact, and some of them are particularly precious because they only respawn after a few days of waiting.

Often, these resources are essential to Ascend characters. Noctilucous Jade is one of them. They are mainly found in Liyue and are used to Ascend Beidou.

You’ll need over 120 Noctilucous Jade to get through all Ascend phases, which means it’s never too early to begin farming this resource when it’s available.

Here are the best locations to find Noctilucous Jade in Genshin Impact.

Best Noctilucous Jade locations in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The locations are all located in the Liyue region. They are mainly in groups of roughly four rocks.

South of Sal Terrae

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To find those stones, simply glide over the cliff and you’ll find them below it—near the water.

North of Mingyun Village

Screengrab via HoYoverse

These stones are hidden in the mine, so you’ll have to go underground by heading to the location shown above. You’ll see three Noctilucous Jade scattered in the mine.

Below Qiongji Estuary’s Statue of the Seven

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Glide below the Statue of the Seven—North of the location—down to a small pond. The Noctilucous Jade will be hidden in a small cavity near the pond.

Near the Domain: Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula

Screengrab via HoYoverse

This is the best location to find many Noctilucous Jade stones. You’ll see one stone in front of the Domain’s entry and a breakable wall of rocks. By breaking it, you’ll discover many other stones hidden inside.

Mount Tianheng

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

This location is hidden in a cavity—again. But it’s easy to reach by teleporting to the nearest Teleport Waypoint. Then, simply head north until you reach a group of monsters to clear and the area to reach the cavity located a bit higher.