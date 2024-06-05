Best Clorinde team comps in Genshin Impact

Clorinde is a five-star character in Genshin Impact, and while the champion duelist of Fontaine is powerful, she also needs her companions.

She’s a strong Electro damage dealer who shines in short rotation teams with quick combat. Here are the best Clorinde teams in Genshin Impact.

Best Clorinde team compositions in Genshin Impact

Lots of teams, lots of reactions. Image via HoYoverse

Clorinde is an Electro sword user in Genshin, who best functions as a quick-swap hypercarry. As the main damage dealer, she wants the best supports you can get to increase her damage, and thanks to her short rotations, Clorinde has a ton of options. The best Clorinde team consists of Clorinde herself, a sub-DPS, a healer, and a utility buffer. Since Clorinde excels in fast-paced playstyle and short rotations, she’s very flexible to build around, so forming a good team won’t be a problem.

Below, we’ve listed our top picks for Clorinde team comps.

4) Clorinde, Fischl, Bennet, Xiangling

One of the first characters shine once more. Image via HoYoverse

The team that revolves around big explosions, and big explosions mean big damage. This is the best Overload team you can make for Clorinde, and it’s pretty strong. Clorinde is your main damage dealer here, and she works as a driver for this team that deals massive damage. As an Electro sub-DPS, Fischl deals off-field Electro damage, and uses her A4 passive to increase Clorinde’s damage. Bennett is one of the best characters in Genshin, and he’s your main healer and attack buffer. To match his synergy and activate Pyro resonance, Xiangling is there to deal huge off-field Pyro damage, making this team fluid to play.

3) Clorinde, Yelan, Baizhu, Nahida

Dendro is one of the best elements. Image via HoYoverse

While this team is very expensive since it uses four five-stars, it’s also one of the best teams you can get. This Hyperbloom team revolves around Dendro and has everything to match Clorinde’s kit. Once again, Clorinde is your hypercarry who deals big Electro damage and uses all the buffs from other party members to carry the team. Yelan is a sub-DPS who deals off-field, Hydro damage, and buffs Clorinde’s damage with her passive. Nahida is the best Dendro character in Genshin who deals off-field Dendro damage and buffs the entire team with her Elemental Mastery. The last piece of the puzzle is Baizhu who not only brings massive heals, but also applies off-field Dendro, and protects everyone with his shields.

2) Clorinde, Furina, Baizhu, Nahida

Archons on your side. Image via HoYoverse

While the previous team focuses on Hyperbloom, this one works as a Quickbloom team. Clorinde is the main DPS who uses all the buffs and off-field damage from other characters. She applies enough Electro for the Quickbloom reaction to happen, and with the power of two Archons, this team is very powerful. Furina’s attack buff and slow Hydro application are perfect for Quickbloom, and combined with Nahida’s off-field damage and buffs, Clorinde’s damage will skyrocket. Baizhu is a second Dendro unit who provides utility, and thanks to his massive heals, he will always keep the team alive.

1) Clorinde, Fischl, Baizhu, Nahida

Heart of a champion and team for champions. Image via HoYoverse

With two Electro and two Dendro units, this is the best Clorinde team in Genshin Impact. This Aggravate team is easy to build, easy to play, and it deals the most damage. Clorinde is your main damage dealer, and her partner in crime is Fischl, who deals off-field damage and buffs Clorinde’s Electro damage through her passive. To match their synergy, Nahida and Baizhu apply off-field Dendro, heal the entire team, and increase the team’s overall damage with their buffs.

