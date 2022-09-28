All Sumeru Scarab locations and how to farm them in Genshin Impact

The desert region has been introduced to Sumeru in Genshin Impact‘s update 3.1, alongside the new special Ascension material Scarab.

Scarab can only be found in Sumeru’s desert. This Ascension material is a must-have item because it is used to level up Cyno, the new five-star Electro character in Genshin Impact. We strongly advise you to ascend Cyno before actually using him, otherwise, you’ll be one shot every time you get in a fight if you have a high world level.

There is plenty of Scarabs to farm in Genshin Impact and we’ll show you how to find and farm it.

All Sumeru Scarab locations in Genshin Impact

As you can see in the screengrab of the Genshin Impact interactive map below, Scarab spawns across the whole desert of Sumeru. But most Scarabs spawn in the western part of the desert near the Mausoleum of King Deshret in the Hypostyle Desert.

Screengrab via miHoYo

If you’re having trouble finding Scarabs in Genshin Impact, simply head to the pyramid and start circling around it. If you follow this tip, you’ll come across many Scarabs to farm and will be able to start ascending Cyno in no time.

How to farm Scarabs in Genshin Impact

Although it’s easy to locate Scarabs in Genshin Impact, it’s actually hard to spot this Ascension material at times because it blends in with the desert. As soon as you get close to a Scarab, it will emerge from the sand and roll in a ball two or three times its size.

Once you find a Scarab, simply get close to it and kill it with your weapon. There are a total of 76 Scarabs in Genshin Impact‘s Sumeru desert at the moment and you’ll need 168 Scarabs to level up Cyno.

This means you’ll have to go farm Scarabs at least three times if you opt to do a full sweep. The Scarabs take up to 72 hours of real-time to respawn in Genshin Impact, so it will take at least more than one week for you to get all Scarabs that are needed to ascend Cyno.