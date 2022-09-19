All Strange Energy Extraction Device Sumeru locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact added a lot of new features to the game in the 3.0 update. The Sumeru region offers a lot of activities for players to do on their time away from the main quest line. A lot of them have to do with the focus on the new Dendro element and its related side quests.

Some of the newer things to do are the puzzles added in the 3.0 update. One of them has to do with certain devices around Sumeru simply called Strange Energy Extraction Devices. Interacting with these involves solving certain puzzles which will need keys to do so. These keys are found in and around the same region where the devices are located.

But before we get to that, here are all of the locations for each device.

All Strange Energy Extraction Devices in Sumeru

Image via miHoYo

As shown above, all of the eight Strange Energy Extraction Devices are spread out over Sumeru, especially on the outskirts of various points in the region. Each of the devices is found in a corresponding Eremite camp and will require a key to interact with. Getting the keys are no easy task, however, with some obstacles along the way.

You will have to collect all the keys in an Eremite camp before attempting to use the device. These keys are protected by a group of enemies and they have to be defeated before attempting to acquire the keys.

Camp one

This is the northwestern-most camp on the map marked above. After starting the challenge, there are three keys to collect here.

The first key can be found immediately after you drop down the hole near the extractor.

The second key can be found after you exit the room you dropped down into and climb up a ladder outside the room. You will find another hole to drop down into where you will find the second key.

The third key can be found at the bottom of the floors. Drop down into a hole at the corner two floors below the extractor and clear the mushrooms to get the key.

Camp two

This is the northernmost camp marked on the map. There are two keys to collect in this area.

The first key can be found at the start of the area. Go behind the extractor and enter the building, then turn right. Walk to the end of the building and then turn right once more. This is where you will find the first key.

The second key can be found outside. Exit the building and climb up the stairs till you find a locked door blocking your progress. Ignore the door and go around to the back of the building. Along the way, you should see a small hole that you can climb through. Get in through the hole and turn left to find the second key.

Camp three

This is the northeastern-most camp on the map marked above. There are two keys to find here.

The first key can be found right under the extractor. Drop down through a hole in the wooden planks at the starting area and you will find the key.

The second key is in the next building in the area. Exit the building you are currently in through the door and go into the next one. Then climb up the ladder inside to find the key at the top.

Camp four

This is the westernmost camp on the map. There are a total of three keys to find in this area.

The first key can be found directly behind the extractor itself. Go behind the device to find a room there. Enter the room and you should notice the key right when you go in.

The second key is in the same building as well. Look around the room to see a little slope on one of the corners of the room. Climb up the slope to get to the room above the one you are currently in to find the second key.

The third key is found in a different building. Exit the building you are currently in and look for a smaller building in the same area. Once you find it, you should notice a switch near the door. Flip the switch to enter the building where you will find the final key.

Camp five

This is the camp directly to the east of the camp mentioned above. There are two keys in this area.

The first key can be found right near the extractor. As it seems to be quite the pattern by now, drop down the hole near the device into a room below. This room holds the first key.

The second key is quite close to the first one. Exit the room you are currently in and walk outside to find a slope nearby. Traverse down the slope to the bottom where you will see a wooden path in front of you. Follow the wooden path to an open room to find the second key.

Camp six

This is the easternmost camp on the map. There are two keys in this area.

The first key is near the extractor once more. There are a set of stairs next to the device that you should use to go up. Once you get to the top, you will notice a wooden path right ahead. Follow the path to the end to find a door right next to you. Enter the room to find the first key.

The second key is on the same path as the first key. Proceed forward from the point where you found the first key to find a Dendro rock. If you look up here, you will see a little hole in the ceiling right in front of the rock. Climb through this hole to find the second key.

Camp seven

This is the southernmost camp on the map. There are two keys to be found here.

The first key can be found past the extractor. Go behind the device and climb the ladder. When you get to the top, you will see another ladder in front of a hole. Enter the hole behind the ladder to get into the room with the first key.

The second key can be found in the next building. Exit the building you are currently in and land on the next one. Drop down the hole you see here to enter the room with the second key.

Camp eight

This is the camp directly to the west of the camp mentioned above. Two keys are found in this location.

The first key is, you guessed it, near the extractor. Specifically, in the room underneath it. You can enter the room by dropping down the hole in the corner of the building.

The second key is found up above the room you’re in. Exit the room and climb up the stairs to get there. Once up here, you should notice some boxes that can be destroyed. One of them hides a hole you can drop down through to find the second key.

After getting the keys to each device, start the deactivation process by interacting with it. You will have to defeat incoming enemies in time to complete the process and finish these challenges.