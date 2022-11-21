All Silk Flower locations and best farming route in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is the 2020 smash hit open-world action-adventure RPG developed by miHoYo. Initially developed as a mobile game, the incredible success of Genshin Impact prompted miHoYo to develop ports for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and even Nintendo Switch. The game follows a gacha system which is responsible for gaining new characters, weapons, armor, and other items.

Like any open-world RPG, Genshin Impact has a large overarching plot with several minor plot threads tying the main storyline together. Many of these quests are given by NPCs that you found around the massive world of Teyvat while others are acquired during various exploration events. These quests can be as simple as defeating a certain number of enemies or as complicated as a whole string of quests involving fighting, exploring, and gathering, among other tasks.

The items required to fulfill these quests are generally quite easy to find, with some being harder to reach than others. Today we will be talking about Silk Flowers, an elusive item in the game that is only accessible in a couple of major locations, and how best to farm them for your needs. These flowers can be used in a variety of crafting processes and questlines, this is where you can find them.

Silk Flowers

Image via miHoYo

Silk Flowers are a local specialty exclusive to the Liyue region in Teyvat. These sweet flowers only grow in pairs on certain small red bushes. Finding them can be difficult if you don’t know where to look since they are available in two very specific regions in Liyue.

Wangshu Inn

Liyue Harbor

These Silk Flowers only grow in urban locations and cannot be found out in the wild. As such, there is a fair amount of them to be found in these two locations, which is a good thing because you will need several of them to meet all of your crafting and ascension needs. There are a total of 13 Silk Flowers to be found across both of these locations and each time you harvest them, they take up to 48 hours to respawn.

Due to this, planning farming routes to collect the most flowers each time you are in these locations is the most optimal way to go about getting as many Silk Flowers as possible. Shown below are the exact spots around Wangshu Inn and Liyue Harbor where you can find Silk Flowers in these two locations. These spots are marked by purple dots to make them easier to find.

Wangshu Inn Silk Flower locations

Screengrab via miHoYo

Of the 13 Silk Flower bush locations, you can find seven of them in and around Wangshu Inn. Specifically, these Silk Flowers are found at the base of Wangshu Inn and in the flowerbeds of Yujin Terrace. Harvesting from each bush will grant you two Silk Flowers, leading to a total of 14 Silk Flowers to be acquired from this location.

The first Silk Flower bush can be found to the northwest of Wangshu Inn, on the road leading outwards, to the left side as shown on the map above.

The second Silk Flower bush can be found directly to the east of the first one, across the road, and follow the path slightly to the southeast to find it.

The third Silk Flower bush is found at the base of the bridge leading outwards, specifically to the left side of the base of the bridge.

The fourth Silk Flower bush is found directly opposite the third spot, on the right side of the base of the bridge.

The fifth Silk Flower bush can be found directly to the south of the fourth bush, follow the path further down to find it.

The sixth Silk Flower bush is also found further down the same road, simply cross the path and go directly to the southwest of the fifth location.

The seventh Silk Flower bush is the final one to be found in this location. Take the path further down and go directly to the southeast of the sixth location to find the bush, near the base of the bridge going outwards to the south.

Liyue Harbor Silk Flower locations

Screengrab via miHoYo

This leaves the remaining six Silk Flower bush locations in and around Liyue Harbor, with all of them growing in the upper residential area of Liyue Harbor. Since each bush produces two Silk Flowers, there are a total of 12 Silk Flowers up for grabs in this location.

The eighth Silk Flower bush is located at the northwesternmost point of the residential area as shown above. The bush is located directly to the west of the huge rock formation.

The ninth Silk Flower bush is located on the other side of the same rock formation, directly to the east of the previous bush location. It is pretty hard to miss.

The 10th Silk Flower bush can be found directly to the east of the ninth location, in the same grassy area you find the previous bush.

The 11th Silk Flower bush is found to the south of the previous location. Just take the little bridge to the south and head left to find the bush.

The 12th Silk Flower bush is in the same location across the bridge as the previous bush. Instead of going left, take the right turn instead to find the bush.

The final Silk Flower bush can be found to the west of the previous bush. Continue ahead along the same path as you did after taking the right turn to find the last Silk Flower bush.

These are the 13 Silk Flower bush locations which are guaranteed to give you two Silk Flowers each every 48 hours, leaving you with a total of 26 Silk Flowers after each farming run.

Additional methods to acquire Silk Flowers

Apart from these, you can also gain more flowers at Qingce Village if you so choose. Out here, there is an NPC named Ms. Bai who sells five Silk Flowers at 1000 Mora each.

Image via miHoYo

These flowers restock every three days, so you are guaranteed an additional five Silk Flowers each time if you have the Mora for them, which shouldn’t be too difficult at this point of the game. Apart from her, the merchants Qiuwei from Port Ormos and Verr Goldet from Dihua Marsh also trade Silk Flowers with the same restock rate.

Another relatively new method to gain Silk Flowers was introduced in the Serenitea Pot gardening update from Version 2.0. These Silk Flowers can be grown and harvested in A Path of Value: Luxuriant Glebe gardening plot.

The final thing of note here is the usage of the Silk Flowers themselves. You can craft 10 Fabric using one Silk Flower if you so choose. The other main use of Silk Flowers would be as ascension materials to ascend the characters Hu Tao and Xingqiu. If you main these characters, farming Silk Flowers should be your first priority to keep them strong.