Shrines of Depths offer many precious rewards in Genshin Impact. Since they are only a dozen in every region in the game, they are even more precious.

They are square shrines you might already have encountered before. They are blocked by elemental walls from the color of the element linked to the region. In Liyue, shrines are yellow from the Geo element.

To open them, you need Shrines of Depth keys. There is one for every shrine in each region. They are not attached to a specific shrine, but there are the same number of keys and shrines.

Here’s the location of all Shrines of Depths in Liyue.

All Liyue’s Shrines of Depth locations in Genshin Impact

Most of the Shrines of Depths are easy to find in Liyue. You can spot them from afar by looking at their yellow color.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

This Shrine is hidden under the hill that you can reach by teleporting to the Domain of the Wayward Path. Head south and look for a cavern. You might need to eliminate an enemy or you’ll be frozen in the pond when trying to unlock it.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

This Shrine isn’t too far from the previous one: It’s located on the East of the Tianqiu Valley.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

The Shrine is located north of the Mingyun Village. You can simply teleport to the Waypoint on the south of the location and head there. It’s at the bottom of the hill, near the lake.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

The one located east of Mount Aocang is on top of the hill. If you teleport to the Waypoint located south of the shrine, you’ll need to climb the cliff. It’s faster to teleport from the top of the Mountain and glide there.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

This one is located northeast of Mount Aocang. It can be challenging to find if you’re aiming at the top of the cliff, as it’s hidden below the giant tree. You can also find a Geoculus on the top of the tree.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

The next one is near the previous Shrine. It’s on the other side of the Lake. You can spot it from afar.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

This one is located southeast of Qingce Village. You have to climb from the south and head to the waterfall. It’s hidden on the side of it.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

To head to this Shrine, you only have to teleport to the nearest Statue of the Seven and then glide to the location.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

This shrine can be found near the Stone Gate. It’s not hard to find, but it’s between the top and the bottom of the hill, so be aware of your surroundings when heading there.

Screengrab via HoYoverse Screengrab via HoYoverse

The furthest one is located on the southernmost island of the Guyun Stone Forest’s Archipel. You can swim and run there. You can spot it directly when you teleport to the Domain of Guyun.