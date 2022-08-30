All fishing spot locations in Sumeru in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players are in for a treat because Patch 3.0 introduced a new region called Sumeru, with a lot to discover, in addition to new characters and quests. Players can gather new resources from Sumeru, such as recipe ingredients, and fish.

Fish can be incredibly useful, not only for consumables but also to upgrade weapons via quests.

There are a few fishing spots in Sumeru, scattered in its various maps. All of them are listed below, as well as the fish that can be caught in each spot.

All fishing spot locations in Sumeru

Screengrab via miHoYo

Vanarana Medaka True Fruit Angler Sandstorm Angler Sunset Cloud Angler Lazurite Axe Marlin Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin



Screengrab via miHoYo

Ardravi Valley Top spot Dawncatcher True Fruit Angler Sunset Cloud Angler Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin Down spot Crystalfish True Fruit Angler Sandstorm Angler Sunset Cloud Angler Lazurite Axe Marlin Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin



Screengrab via miHoYo

Vimara Village Medaka True Fruit Angler Sandstorm Angler Sunset Cloud Angler Lazurite Axe Marlin Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin



Screengrab via miHoYo

Chinvat Ravine Top spot Dawncatcher Sandstorm Angler Sunset Cloud Angler Lazurite Axe Marlin Down spot Akai Maou True Fruit Angler Sandstorm Angler Sunset Cloud Angler Lazurite Axe Marlin Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin



Screengrab via miHoYo