You won’t be able to add funds to your 3DS or Wii U account with a credit card after today

It's the last day you can use a credit card to add funds to both consoles.

A Nintendo support article on the discontinuation of the 3DS and Wii U eShop says that “As of May 23, 2022, it will no longer be possible to use a credit card to add funds to an account in Nintendo eShop on Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.” While this wording implies that yesterday was the last day to use a credit card to add funds, as of this writing, it’s still possible to complete the process on a 3DS.

Credit cards aren’t the only way to fund an eShop account. Players will still be able to redeem eShop cards until Aug. 29, 2022, and download codes will still work until late March 2023. Once March 2023 rolls around, the eShop will close for good. Credit cards are the most direct way to make purchases on the eShop, so players who want to purchase game downloads and other digital goods will have to take extra steps after today.

The end of support for credit cards and (eventually) eShop cards is part of Nintendo’s discontinuation of its 3DS and Wii U eShop. The closure of the eShop will not affect 3DS and Wii U users’ ability to play online, redownload purchased games and DLC, and receive software updates from Nintendo.

While the 3DS and Wii U aren’t quite dead yet, it’s clear that Nintendo wants to focus all its eShop efforts on the extremely successful Switch.